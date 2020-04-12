Rogers misleads
Rick Rogers (April 5) disparages concerns about the COVID-19 crisis. He argues this is not the 1918 pandemic flu, or the 2009 flu pandemic (61 million Americans infected, 12,469 deaths), or the 1921 diphtheria epidemic (206,000 infected, 15,520 deaths).
Roger’s argument is misleading because the values he cites (which are correct, by the way) are equivalent to comparing apples and oranges. From a statistical standpoint, we have to normalize the data by the population size, and we normally express this as the number of deaths per 100,000 people.
For the 2009 flu pandemic, there were 12,469 deaths in a population of approximately 307 million people. That translates into 4.1 deaths per 100,000.
The diphtheria epidemic resulted in 14.6 deaths per 100,000.
According to model projections from the Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation (accessed on Friday), there will be 60,415 deaths in the U.S., translating into 18.3 deaths per 100,000.
If the 2009 flu pandemic is a benchmark for severity as suggested by Rogers, the COVID-19 pandemic may be 4.5 times more severe.
There are “confidence intervals” that describe the uncertainty of these estimates. Assuming social distancing is maintained through the end of May, we may see as few as 9.4 deaths per 100,000. If naysayers (e.g., Rogers) and political opportunists (Ammon Bundy, Rep. Heather Scott, Pastor Tim Remington and Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler) have their way, we may see values closer to 38.2 per 100,000.
As of Friday, Idaho has 24 deaths (IHME projected 15 to 25).
Douglas Call
Pullman
Roger’s no patriot
This past Sunday in his Tribune commentary about COVID-19, Rick Rogers characterized New York City as “that teeming ball of earthworms” where most everyone likely will become infected.
And with no obvious thought given to the plight of the millions who live there, he then wrote that he does not need any more reasons to never visit the city.
The commentary ended by praising President Donald Trump for uncommon and laudable leadership. His praise was most ironic. On that same Sunday, Trump also spoke about the COVID-19 situation in New York City, saying “Today, every patriotic American heart beats in solidarity with the incredible people of New York and New Jersey.”
One wonders how Rogers reconciles his comments with those of the man he lauds.
Perhaps Rogers would reconstruct Trump’s quote into something like: “Today, every patriotic American heart ridicules that teeming ball of earthworms that is the people of New York.”
Words matter. Here are mine: I cannot detect even a faint heartbeat of an American patriot in such an ugly commentary.
Edward John Bechinski
Moscow
He loves New York
Rick Rogers is correct when he states COVID-9 is not like any of the examples he lists.
It is like no virus yet seen. No one has antibodies. The old and ill are at increased risk but young, healthy individuals do die from the COVID-19. Children do die from COVID-19.
Medical experts recommended social distancing adopted by most governors and reluctantly by the president.
Rogers seems to have particular animus toward New York City. I have a particular affection for NYC. I was born there. My grandparents immigrated there from Ireland after the famine. One grandfather was a blacksmith. The other was a laborer.
Not much changed for them but the world changed for their children. My father was a machinist and made torpedoes during World War II. His brothers served in the military. After the war, one brother stayed in Europe. One became a NYC policeman. One became a union president. ...
They were all products of the New York parochial school system. The world changed even more for their children.
Before I left NYC in 1974, I took my parents to see Eugene O’Neill’s play “A Moon for the Misbegotten” starring Jason Robards and Colleen Dewhurst on Broadway.
My mother loved O’Neill’s plays. ...
She saw one of the Nobel laureate’s finest works performed and it was performed by two actors known for interpreting his work. I will always have the memory of that night and the people with me. It could only have happened in NYC.
Bill Dougherty
Clarkston
Biting the hand
Marty Trillhaase vented his frustrations in the March 27 Jeers & Cheers column by slamming Pete Gertonson, chairman of the Nez Perce County Democrats.
You can’t get more Democrat than Gertonson; he was even allowed to kiss President Barack Obama’s ring.
Violation No.1: Journalists’ code: Don’t bite the hand that feeds.
Revealing its feet of clay, the Alford dynasty published this on the front page of the March 27 issue: “Several area hospitals are accepting masks sown by volunteers.”
For brevity’s sake I omit the rest of the iceberg.
Violation No. 2: Use the right word, not its cousin.
Even Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich can do better than “… masks sown by volunteers.”
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston