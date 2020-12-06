It’s been nearly five years since the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion page convened its panel of four conservative columnists with a mission: Provide a right-of-center counterpoint to this newspaper’s editorial voice.
The weekly rotation began with Tom Hennigan of Asotin, former state Rep. Lenore Hardy Barrett of Challis, Rick Rogers of Clarkston and Jeff Sayre of Lewiston.
Over time, Hennigan and Barrett retired as regular contributors. They’ve been succeeded by former state Rep. Cindy Agidius of Moscow and Marvin F. Dugger of Lewiston, a retired journeyman carpenter.
But Rogers and Sayre have proven durable, month in and month out.
When Rogers’ column premiered on July 9, 2016, the news of the day included an admission by then U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she could not envision Donald Trump becoming president. Locally, the community of Lewiston was holding a vigil in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.
“As I write in this space, I will try hard to apply conservative comparison to local issues, and hold official behavior up to constitutional measure,” Rogers wrote. “I hope you will enjoy the conversation.”
When Sayre made his debut a week later on July 16, 2016, Trump had picked then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate while Washington State University students were staging a Black Lives Matter rally.
At first, Sayre said he was dubious at the offer.
“My immediate response was: ‘Who is this? Is this a phone prank? Am I being punked? The Lewiston Tribune is looking for a conservative point of view,’ ” he wrote.
Through the years, each gave as good as he got — coming to the defense of President Trump, challenging the mainstream media, complaining about onerous environmental regulations or overreaching politicians and, not infrequently, taking their own local newspaper to task.
But they were unafraid to break the mold and display an air of independence.
Not only did Rogers admit to installing a solar system on his roof, but he noted he was a closet recycler who also donates blood.
“As predicted, I was immediately chided for having ‘turned into a California tree-hugger,’ ” he wrote.
When George Floyd was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this year, Rogers was outraged: “If America’s constitutional prohibition against ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ could ever be lifted temporarily, this case cries out for it. These four should be stripped and chained to lamp posts in Minneapolis’ town center. People wishing to participate should be allowed to pick any method devised throughout history to exact revenge. ...”
And it was Rogers who last month penned an evocative tribute to cabinet maker Waldo Thompson: “I’m glad I knew him, however briefly. If you know someone like Mr. Thompson, treasure them.”
Among Sayre’s posts was a gem expressing his affection for Nez Perce tribal culture, as depicted by the restoration of a long house in Lapwai: “It’s beautiful. Many Nez Perce craftsmen did excellent woodwork in tying the huge overhead beams together with tongue and groove woods. Natural sunlight shines in. The sound inside is crystal clear. The sound of the drums echoes off the structure. It is powerful.”
He wrote movingly of two Lewiston brothers — John Henry Campbell and George Campbell Jr. — who died on the battlefields of World War II: “It’s freedom they fight for, freedom for all.”
And earlier this year, Sayre became a most unlikely defender of embattled cartoonist Mike Luckovich: “If looking at a cartoon makes us all wiggle in our chairs, close the paper, throw it on the table and feel uncomfortable, Luckovich has earned his pay for the day.”
For both, it’s been a remarkable run, especially when you consider the high rate of turnover that comes with anyone who volunteers to become a local lightning rod. They certainly don’t do it for the money.
This month, their tenure comes to a close — with our thanks.
Who’s going to replace them? That’s really up to you.
In a change of pace, the Tribune is soliciting applications from prospective columnists. The rules are simple. Again, the idea is to find right-of-center viewpoints to confront not only the Tribune’s opinion but also the preponderance of syndicated columnists, such as Eugene Robinson, Kathleen Parker and George Will of the Washington Post or Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald, who reflect an urban and progressive outlook.
Think you’re up to the task?
Then send along some background information as well as a couple of sample columns, about 750 words each, either at the Tribune’s physical address, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501 or email to Martyt@lmtribune.com.
Like everything else about newspaper work, this has a deadline: We’d like to hear from you by Dec. 16.
The Tribune’s Opinion page is home to the region’s liveliest dialogue.
Consider this an invitation to join in. — M.T.