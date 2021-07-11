The May 19 LifeSiteNew.com interview with Archbishop Carlo Vigano discusses the relationship of the Great Reset and COVID-19.
Vigano explained that 25 years ago, a worldwide pandemic for political purposes of control was predicted. The steps are:
l Control the media to produce worldwide panic using a coalition of media and government, now called the “Trusted News Initiative.”
l Muzzle dissenters and hide “negative” news.
l Lock downs.
l Isolation of citizens.
l Mass inoculation with a vaccine.
Said Vigano: “Everything that is done in the name of globalist (Great Reset) ideology has this ... purpose: We must no longer remember our past and our history. We must no longer know how to recognize good and evil. We must no longer desire virtue and reject vice. Indeed, we are driven to condemn the good as intolerant and to approve evil as a liberation and redemption from Christian order.”
Speaking to the 2012 World Economic Forum (the annual meeting of the world’s elite to determine the world’s future) in Davos, Switzerland, the executive chairman of that forum, Klaus Schwab, stated: “In conclusion, a worldwide pandemic (COVID-19) is a pretext with which to give the semblance of legitimacy to restrictions on natural freedoms and fundamental individual rights in such a way as to create an economic and social crisis with which to make the Great Reset irreversible. They will own nothing and be happy” and “nothing will be as it was before.”
Covered with a nobility of purpose, such as respect for the environment and inclusivity, it is a deceptive “biosecurity” method of linking everyone by an electronic social ID for exploitation of our personal information, to control us. Observe China’s oppression of its citizens.
At the 2017 Davos World Economic Forum, Bill Gates started the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines using the DNA and RNA of pathogens for future pandemics. We know Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, authorized the enhancement of virulence of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan, China.
In October 2019, Gates sponsored the Vaccine Safety Net Workshop, a precursor to Immunization Agenda 2030, which will direct further mass injections with mRNA vaccines (biologics) altering our DNA by changing genes called P53 and BRCA1 (source: Dr. Peter McCullough www.bitchute.com/video/rkp61/htu/Gxlt).
That same month, Gates teamed up with the the World Economic Forum, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the world’s public health figures for a fictional crisis in public health called “Event 21.” The complete history is in LewRockwell.com “Coronavirus and the Gates Foundation (April 26) as well as Dr. Mercola.com interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff on May 23 (read the summary first) and “Fear is contagious” (June 19).
In “A State of Fear,” Laura Dodsworth referenced the London Telegraph quoting members of the British Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies as follows: “The government should drastically increase the perceived level of personal threat because a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened by the virus.”
She quotes a subcommittee scientist as saying: “We were stunned by the unethical weaponization of behavior psychology.”
Dodsworth states that at least 10 British government agencies worked with “behavioral insight teams” to manipulate the public’s anxieties.
These tactics have been used for years, including in the United States.
“Fear porn” is always the tool of tyrants as it spreads like a virus and is termed “emotional contagion.”
As with the evil of the Stockholm syndrome, signs of submission to COVID-19 fear include:
l Forcing children to wear masks that become contaminated with numerous types of deadly bacteria and decreased oxygen blood levels.
l Taking vaccines that only provide short-term immunity and don’t stop transmission of COVID-19, but at least 6,000 vaccine deaths have occurred.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that 94 percent of 591,265 supposed COVID-19 deaths had underlying causes. Therefore, 6 percent — or 35,475 — were actual COVID-19 deaths.
It is the inadequate treatment of the extreme immune response to the virus that is causing death, not the virus itself. Whose responsibility is this?
German attorney Reiner Fuellmuch has filed a class action lawsuit there against the World Health Organization for crimes against humanity.
“More and more scientists, but also lawyers, recognizing that as a result of the deliberate panic-mongering and the COVID-19 measures enacted by this panic, democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascists and totalitarians,” Fuellmuch said.
More than 20 legal actions are already in process throughout the world, with more being prepared, based on the Nuremberg Code of Ethics after World War II. The main concept from the Nuremberg Code was that people have the right to informed consent. That means no coercion or experimental agents. Implicit is that information must be accurate.
What happened to my body, my choice?
For additional information, see:
l ICAN (www.Icandecide.org) for help for those facing various mandates. Is the legal system the solution to those illegally forcing vaccinations?
l www.nojabforme.info for a very accurate summary of COVID-19 facts. Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology, states government agencies are concealing risk/benefit information of COVID-19 vaccines for all age groups, and warns specifically against COVID-19 vaccination of children and the young.
l AAPSonline.org for a worldwide list of practitioners treating COVID-19.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.