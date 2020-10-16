Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.