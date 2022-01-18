WINCHESTER -- The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal house fire that killed one person and destroyed a home near Winchester on Monday.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, one person died in the fire that was reported at 3:04 p.m. Monday. A second person was injured, then treated and released at a nearby medical facility.
Sheriff Jason Davis said because of the ongoing investigation, no further information, including the name of the victim, was immediately available.