William Franklin Lambert, 79, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, following a brief illness. Lambert was born on June 29, 1943, to William E. Lambert and Elizabeth Hickey and raised in the Phoenix area. William served a church mission in Brazil in the early 1960s. He completed his studies at Brigham Young University while also participating in Air Force ROTC.
William was commissioned as a lieutenant and began a 25-year career in the Air Force. While stationed in California, he met and fell in love with a stunning young woman by the name of Beverly Jean. Soon after, William and Beverly were sealed in the Oakland LDS Temple and enjoyed the next 52 years together. As a part of his military service, William and Bev would live in various parts of the United States.
In 1980, William transitioned from active duty to the Air Force Reserves, eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. At the same time, William enrolled in the Gonzaga Law School in Spokane, WA. Upon completion of his degree, he began practicing law in central Idaho area. He served stints as Interim Nez Perce County Prosecutor and Assistant County Prosecutor for Idaho County but spent the majority of his career in the Lewiston City Prosecutor’s Office.
Upon his retirement, he and Bev retired to Sierra Vista, AZ. While there, they were able to serve two additional senior missions, first in Brazil North Area and secondly in Slovenia. William loved to read and was particularly fond of biographies and other historical nonfiction.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Lambert, his brother David, his sisters Elaine and Kitty Sue, his children Ryan, Clayn, Eryn, and Wyn, along with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.