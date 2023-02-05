William Franklin Lambert

William Franklin Lambert, 79, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, following a brief illness. Lambert was born on June 29, 1943, to William E. Lambert and Elizabeth Hickey and raised in the Phoenix area. William served a church mission in Brazil in the early 1960s. He completed his studies at Brigham Young University while also participating in Air Force ROTC.

William was commissioned as a lieutenant and began a 25-year career in the Air Force. While stationed in California, he met and fell in love with a stunning young woman by the name of Beverly Jean. Soon after, William and Beverly were sealed in the Oakland LDS Temple and enjoyed the next 52 years together. As a part of his military service, William and Bev would live in various parts of the United States.

