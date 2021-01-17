Dave Newhouse passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 74 at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene because of a massive stroke.
Dave was born Aug. 16, 1946, in Bowling Green, Ky., to Raymond and Julia Newhouse. He lived there until the age of 6, when at that time he and mother and siblings moved to Walla Walla. He attended grades 1-12 in Walla Walla, graduating in 1964 from Walla Walla High School.
After graduating, he went to work for Cottage Bakery in Walla Walla and worked there for two years. In 1966, he went to work for Albertsons supermarket to better himself, and later that same year, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Hill. That union produced two children, son Sean and daughter Stephanie. In 1973, he moved his family to the valley and transferred to Albertsons here in the Lewiston and Clarkston area. He was bakery manager for Albertsons for 14 years and did very well. In 1980, he then went to work for Rosauers supermarket as bakery manager, where he stayed until he retired in 2008.
In 1990, he met his present wife, Cheryl Robinson. They later married in March 1996. Throughout his entire life, he enjoyed fishing and boating. He even lost track of how many different boats he had owned. His last one had a sleeping cabin and cooking facilities and they enjoyed camping on Dworshak Reservoir. They joined the Hells Canyon Boat Club in 1993 and enjoyed outing with the club until 2016. Over the years, we traveled to many places: Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji and many cruises in the Caribbean.
Dave had a witty sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. He would have made an excellent history teacher; he knew so much about the Hitler regime and Custer and the Little Big Horn, and could go on for hours talking about it. He has many books as proof.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Philip and daughter Stephanie. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, at the family home in the Clarkston Heights; son Sean Newhouse, of Port Angeles, Wash.; bonus children Melissa, Cassandra and Kyron Bittle; sisters Sue (James) Nickens, of Vancouver, Wash., Norma (Paul) Stephens, Sandy (David) Daugherty, Anita Newhouse, Denise (Kerry) Ford and stepmother Barbara Newhouse, all of Kentucky. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later time when things hopefully calm down. He will be greatly missed by many.