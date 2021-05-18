Billy Maurice Bossie entered eternal rest Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by a small group of family members and friends.
He was born May 22, 1952, to Joseph and Irene Bossie, in Cohoes, N.Y. Billy was one of six children born to Joseph and Irene. He grew up in Bridgeport, Conn., where he attended high school. On Dec. 3, 1970, he voluntarily enlisted in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged April 22, 1974. While stationed at McCoy Air Force Base in Orlando, Fla., he met and married Debra Smith. On Sept. 5, 1974, their first child, Michael L. Bosse, was born. After moving back to Connecticut, the couple’s second child, Lee Eric Bosse, was born Feb. 16, 1976. The couple then packed up their belongings and joined John and Robin Korpaney on a cross-country trip that landed them in Kamiah. After settling on a small piece of property, their third child, Carrie Lynn Christiansen, was born Jan. 19, 1978. A short time later, Oct. 28, 1979, Andrea Reyne’ Phillips was born — this was their final biological child. In later years, the couple adopted their first grandchild, Shayla Marie Bosse, and later a foster child, Stephanie Star Bosse, was also adopted.
Billy worked much of his life as a graphic artist and printer. An avid backpacker, he would enjoy long journeys into the Selway-Bitterroot forest of Idaho with his children and later grandchildren. He was actively involved in the Seventh-day Adventist church in Kamiah, as well as attending other churches and Bible study groups. Billy was of a strong religious conviction and never missed an opportunity to share his beliefs with those he encountered.
In 2006, the couple divorced, and Bill moved to Orofino. In 2014, Bill took advantage of an offer to become a missionary in Tanzania, Africa. The people at Kibidula, Tanzania, quickly became his second family. On return trips to the United States to visit family, he would sit and tell stories for hours about his many adventures in Africa. He lived his final years doing what he described as the work God had created him to do.
Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents and his two brothers. He is survived by his three sisters, six children, 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many close friends and the countless lives he touched.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 22 at the Linwood Seventh-day Adventist Church in Spokane.
Instead of flowers, the family is asking that any monetary gifts be sent to outpostcenters.org/en/payment/donate/ “Kibidula-Bill Bosse-Dental Project.”