William “Bill” Eugene Gussenhoven, 68, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, following a long battle with Parkinson’s.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Eugene William and Mary Dickinson Gussenhoven, in Lewiston. He graduated from LHS in 1969 to later attend the universities of Idaho and Portland, studying math, physics and architecture. He began his working life as a plumber, finishing his career at Lewiston Independent School District. During this time, he was involved in the Lewiston Civic Theater and developed his creative skills as an artist and craftsman, assisting in various creations like the statue “Indian Summer” on top of the courthouse. He was never too far away to give a “jingle” and come fix any household problem. He spent most days deep in woodpiles, tinkering away, NPR buzzing while a machine rang, sawdust flying, hunched over his latest work of art. He was a curious, independent spirit, truly one-of-a-kind.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Maxine Mattoon and Sara Gussenhoven; stepson Chris Spataro; siblings Sue Gussenhoven Shea, Roz Della Maggiora, Frank Gussenhoven, Jo Gussenhoven and Paul Gussenhoven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary, who passed in 1990, and Gene, who passed in 1988; and brothers David, who passed in 1946, and Pete Gussenhoven, who passed in 2009.
Bill’s last wishes were to join his brother, Pete, by spreading his ashes at the family cabin in Peck. The longstanding trees and the easy stream will carry him to peace. He will forever be loved and missed.
Services are pending because of COVID-19. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. To individuals wanting to pay their respects, the family suggests you donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, in honor of one of his favorite movies, “Back to the Future.” Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfuneralhome.com.