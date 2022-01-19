William “Bill” Dee Van Komen Sr. passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, peacefully at age 62 from complications of multi-myeloma, a rare cancer, at Kootenai County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1959, in Orofino to Dwayne and Betty Van Komen. Bill grew up in Lewiston, where he met and married the love of his life, Jena Van Komen. Bill and Jena had three wonderful children, William Dee, Christopher Raven and MisTee Breeze, whom all loved their dad very dearly.
Bill was a proud U.S. Navy man. From 1977-81, he was an electrician and he had made many very good friends who stayed in touch all these years. He then worked for Excel Transport for 34 years. Bill loved to work on old cars and his 1948 Chevy pickup. He loved doing yard work and always had a project going. He also loved camping, fishing and hunting with his family — this included many nieces and nephews who loved to tag along. His favorite times were going to his family reunions every year to have a great time with his whole family. He was the best husband, father, uncle, brother and brother-in-law. Bill always worked hard to make sure they all had a good life. He will always be loved but never forgotten.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jena, and three children, William, Christopher and MisTee; his mother, Betty Jo Van Komen; brothers Butch, Darrell, James, David and Danny; and sisters Pam White and Tina Van Komen. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne Van Komen, sister Debbie Turner (and baby William Turner), and brother Darrin Van Komen. He was also very loved by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Please join us for a celebration of Bill’s life from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the American Legion at 1138 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls, Idaho.