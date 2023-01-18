William “Bill” Atwood, 82, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home. He was born April 1, 1940, to Nora Opal Konklin and Howard Charles Atwood in Seattle.

Bill and his family moved from Seattle to Woodland in 1945, where he attended school through the ninth grade. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1957-60, with some time in Germany.