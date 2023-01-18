William “Bill” Atwood, 82, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home. He was born April 1, 1940, to Nora Opal Konklin and Howard Charles Atwood in Seattle.
Bill and his family moved from Seattle to Woodland in 1945, where he attended school through the ninth grade. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1957-60, with some time in Germany.
Upon returning from the Army, he lived in Red Fir, near Tahoe Ridge, Idaho, until marrying Cheryl “Sherry” Lyn Crawford in Jan. 23, 1962. They then moved to Lewiston, where he worked at the pea plant, then later worked for Potlatch Corp. for 36 years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and wood-cutting. His passion was enjoying his family and he enjoyed adventurous drives with his wife. Some of his most cherished times, for the countless hours, were spent with his granddaughter “Stinkbug,” and especially carrying on grandma’s tradition of making her special clam dip together every Thanksgiving.
Bill had the most giving heart. He was most happy giving gifts to family and others, and he had a nickname for pretty much everyone.
He is survived by his sons Kevin C. Atwood (Angie) and Randy L. Atwood (Randy); grandchildren, Natasha K. Olson (Oly), Kelcy M. Mastrup and Ty L. Atwood; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Atwood; sister Charlene Ball (Terry); brother Ronnie Miller (Irene); brother-in-law Lee Crawford (Dollie); and sister-in-law Renaye Delano (Dennis).
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry; his parents, Nora and Howard; grandson Levi C. Atwood; brothers William Luper, Bobbie Miller, Melvin Miller, Alan Miller and Ralph Miller; and sister Faye True.
Cremation has taken place with Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation.