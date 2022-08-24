William Arvo Maki

William Arvo Maki was born May 2, 1937, in Paonia, Colo., the first of five sons born to Arvo and Anna Valin Maki. He took pride in his Scandinavian heritage; his grandparents were from Finland and Sweden. Bill died suddenly and unexpectedly at his Pierce Revling Siding home of heart failure on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Bill was 85 years old; he had been working in his shop three months ago.

Bill’s family lived in Knappa, Ore., where he attended school. Bill graduated with the class of 1955 from Knappa High School. He was the first Maki man in his family to finish high school, as the previous generations were all working at an early age. Bill’s father owned a welding shop. Long before Bill had a driver’s license, he was sent out with a portable welder to do repair jobs. His father’s instructions were “stay until it’s fixed because I don’t want to have to go and do it over.” His father had a uranium mining adventure in Crested Butte, Colo., which resulted in four summers of hard manual labor for Bill and his brother Jack. Bill spent four years in the U.S. National Guard, winning marksmanship awards in shooting competitions.