We lost our best friend and rock on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Wayne Robert Hirschel at the age of 75. Our lives are forever changed and will never be the same.
Wayne was born Jan. 11, 1947, to U.S. Serviceman Earl Hirschel and Australian born Isabel Hirschel in Tekoa, Wash. Wayne was the middle of three children.
As the middle child, Wayne was a rambunctious little boy always full of life and mischievousness. Never forgetting his Australian Roots, visiting Australia was very special to Wayne.
Wayne graduated from Tekoa High School in 1965 and was an outstanding athlete. Wayne created special relationships with each and every person he met.
After high school, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee. He received an honorary discharge in 1972 after a tour in Vietnam.
After his service, he attended Eastern Washington State College in Cheney, Wash. He received a Bachelor of Arts in 1974. There, he met his first wife, Aimee Knopes.
He then started his life career at Potlatch Forests Inc., until his retirement in 2007. Wayne made many friends during his years at Potlatch.
In 1993, he married Lona Maechtle. He filled her life with love and devotion. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day of 2023.
In 1994, a true blessing arrived that added to Wayne’s family. Unbeknownst to him, he had a daughter, Lana Lou. As the years passed and the family grew many memories were created and will be cherished forever.
Wayne enjoyed his bowling career which consisted of six perfect 300 games, being inducted into the LCO Bowling Hall of Fame, getting a recognition of attending the National Bowling Tournament for 40 years. Wayne was a huge Lewis-Clark State College Warrior fan. But, most of all, he was the biggest fan and influence in his grandchildren’s sports teams. Always there to help learn new plays and give positive advice.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Lona, of 30 years. Also survived by sister Pauline and husband Richard Keeney, of Salem, Ore., and brother Lee and wife Connie Hirschel, of Spokane. Wayne was also blessed with three daughters, Lana and Dale Cochrane, of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Sheila and Tony Streibeck, of Craigmont, and Patti and James Curry, of Omaha, Neb; as well as 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Isabel Hirschel and one grandbaby, Kip Pardue.
Wayne’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Bennett Building, Fairground Road, Asotin. Please bring your memories and a side dish. BYOB. (Wayne loved great food.) Please also wear a bowling or a Hawaiian shirt to the service if you have one.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Meals on Wheels.