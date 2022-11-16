Wayne Robert Hirschel

We lost our best friend and rock on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Wayne Robert Hirschel at the age of 75. Our lives are forever changed and will never be the same.

Wayne was born Jan. 11, 1947, to U.S. Serviceman Earl Hirschel and Australian born Isabel Hirschel in Tekoa, Wash. Wayne was the middle of three children.