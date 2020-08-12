Jesus called Wanda H. Shoemaker home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was 98.
Wanda was born Dec. 17, 1921. Wanda was secretary at the Lewiston Elks Lodge until retiring May 7, 1985, after 43 years with the lodge. Wanda was hired as a hostess by the lodge and in 1971 became a secretary, a position she held until her retirement.
Born in North Powder, Ore., Wanda lived in Colville, Wash., Moscow and Clarkston. Upon starting school, she moved to Lewiston, where they advanced Wanda from the first to the third grade. Wanda graduated from Lewiston High School in 1939 and attended the University of Idaho.
After college, Wanda went to work at the Lewis Clark Hotel, where she met Lewis D. Shoemaker. Wanda went to work for the U.S. Navy Hospital in Seattle in the sick officers dining room in 1942. Thanksgiving of that year, both Wanda and Lewis took Navy leave and were married Nov. 27 in Lewiston. Because of having an injury from a fall, Wanda received an honorable discharge in February 1943. Following her discharge, Wanda returned to Lewiston and went to work for the Elks Lodge.
Wanda was most happy when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bunko and card games and made the best strawberry jam, known to us as Grandma Jam. With her arms always open for a hug, she was known as “Mom” to more than just her nine children.
She is survived by her children, Lewis Shoemaker (Sue), Michael Shoemaker (Carol), Patricia McFarland (Darrell), Delbert Shoemaker (Sue), Jerri Siler, David Shoemaker, Linda Faulk (Skip) and Tammy Dickson (Tony); son-in-law Elvin; and too many grandchildren to mention.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis D. Shoemaker; and daughter Cheryl Hinnenkamp.
Funeral and graveside services officiated by the family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue, Lewiston.
