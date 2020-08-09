Walter William “Bill” Wolf, 94, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy.
He was born Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1926, to Frank Joseph Wolf and Elizabeth M. (Feider) Wolf, in Pomeroy.
Bill grew up on the family farm on Washboard Road, along with his brothers and sisters. He attended grade school in the country at the Bratcher Schoolhouse and then attended high school in Pomeroy.
He and his elder brother, Dick, farmed with their father. They raised wheat, barley, dry land alfalfa and registered horned Hereford cattle. Bill loved farming and the cattle business. He was still driving combine and tractor when he was in his early 80s.
He served in the Air Force between 1950-1954. He was stationed at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas, and Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. He was assigned duty on the Distant Early Warning line. He worked on power plants and heavy equipment.
Bill met Doris Ann Gimlin while she was home in Pomeroy on summer break from teaching school. They were married on Dec. 28, 1957, at Holy Rosary Church in Pomeroy. As Bill would often say, Doris Ann was the best thing that ever happened to him. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage before her passing on Feb. 7, 2015. They were loving parents to their three children, Ray, Kayleen and Lee.
Over the years, in addition to his farming activities, Bill was active in the community. He was appointed by the governor to the Beef Commission in 1978, was on the State Noxious Weed Board, director of the Walla Walla PCA (now Farm Credit Services) and a member of the Cattlemen’s Association.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Pomeroy. He enjoyed all his associations with his church family and had a very strong faith.
Bill is survived by his three children, Ray W. (Cindy) Wolf, of Pomeroy, Kayleen (Jim) Melena, of Pomeroy, and Lee F. (Elisabeth Rumpelsberger) Wolf, of Mukilteo, Wash; brothers Stan (Mona) Wolf, of Post Falls, and Dennis (Beatrice) Wolf, of Spokane; grandchildren Ashton Counts, Devin Norquist, Coralee Yeakel, Joe Wolf, Colton Wolf and Aidan Wolf; one great-grandson, Franz William Yeakel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Francis Christopher and Edward J. (Dick); and sisters Virginia, Rosemary and Betty.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a small funeral Mass took place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Holy Rosary Church, with immediate family members attending, followed by burial service at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.