Our loving dad, Walter C. Weeks, 97, of Lewiston, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston. He was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Pullman to Ralph H. Weeks and Lucia E. Linsley Weeks.
He met Geneva Lucille Jacobson in 1943 as a cadet in the U.S. Army Air Force in Missoula, Mont., and they were married May 24, 1944, in Sacramento, Calif. They celebrated 70 years together.
He was very proud of his years serving his country. As an instructor pilot, he taught one class of officers at Mather Field and three classes of advanced cadets at Douglas Army Air Base in Arizona. He transferred to Greenville, S.C., for 150 hours of operational training as a B-25 pilot and airplane commander with combat crew of five — copilot, bombardier, navigator and three gunners.
He was discharged after the war in September 1945. He returned home to Clarkston. He tried many things from farming to trucking to toy manufacturing. He finally found his niche working for Potlatch Corp., on the lumber side for 38 years. He retired in 1985 at 61 as a day end maintenance supervisor.
He loved the Lord. Some of the highlights of his life were teaching the high school Sunday school class at First Christian Church in Clarkston. He loved those kids and some of them have fond memories of him to this day. He loved his trip to Israel with his wife and her brother, Pastor Art Jacobson, as a tour guide. He kept his video camera rolling at all times whether others liked it or not. He didn’t want to miss one thing.
He was a faithful member of Valley Christian Center for many years. In his later years, he attended SonRise Church where he was well loved by all. Pastor Jon was so good to let him play his harmonica. Once he got up to play, it was hard for him to stop.
Our dad took great pride in his beautiful yard. He made a fish pond with a waterwheel and water flowing over the rocks. All was well until he fell in and then it was bye-by fish pond.
He planned wonderful vacations for us. Taking us to national parks like Yellowstone, to Disneyland, Canada and his favorite Carter and Fort Benton, Mont., where he grew up.
He had a kind and loving heart. Always willing to visit the sick or sit with the dying.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; infant twins, Bruce Patrick and Bonnie Jean; brothers Joseph Weeks and Robert Weeks; sister Helen Berlinghoff and son-in-law, Lloyd Austin.
He is survived by daughter Victoria Austin, of Clarkston; sons Bruce Melvin (La Donna) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Walter Steven (Pat), of Lewiston; daughter Rebecca Beierle, of Spokane; eight grandchildren, Marcie, Les, April, Heather, Rachael, Jeremy, Angie, Brandon and families; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. His service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
In the words of our brother Bruce; “Go rest high on that mountain, in the arms of Jesus.”
We love you Dad.