Wade B. Kelley, 56, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, one day before his 57th Birthday.
Wade was born Dec. 30, 1965, to Greg and Sandy Kelley in Lewiston, which just happened to be his parents’ first anniversary.
The family lived in Lewiston for a short time and then moved to Orofino. Two years after Wade was born, his brother Ward came along. They grew up attending Grangemont School before transferring to Orofino Schools until Wade’s graduation in 1984.
Wade had a lot of good times growing up in small-town Orofino, as well as an abundant number of friends to hang out with. His first job was at Barney’s in Orofino and he talked about all the fun times they had at work. Wade was always a very kind, nice, easy-going and laid-back person who even at a young age people wanted to be around and were attracted to his personality. He was just that person you wanted to be around.
After graduating, Wade moved to Lewiston with friends from high school and lived there until moving to Coeur d’Alene and then to the Seattle area. Seattle brought him closer to his brother Ward, and where he also started his journey in commercial construction.
After being in the Seattle area for a while, Wade moved back to Coeur d’Alene and married Felicia Flemmer. They had two boys, Michael and Colton. They later divorced.
When the boys were in high school, they moved to Clarkston and Wade graciously followed to be closer to them. It was with that move to Clarkston where Wade reconnected with the love of his life, Nancy Thompson. They had both attended Orofino High School with Wade being two years older. Wade didn’t know that Nancy secretly had a crush on him all those years ago in Orofino and only later to find out. In 2010, they went on their first date on Thanksgiving night and married on their sixth anniversary of their first date. Nancy says this was so he would only have to remember one anniversary date.
Wade worked as a union carpenter for almost 30 years. He worked mostly out of town and came home on the weekends. He would spend time with his boys as they were growing up. He and Nancy spent their weekends with friends and family, camping and visiting many places. People would often ask, “where are you going next?” Every year a vacation to Mexico with their niece and nephew Danna and Rich Smith was a highlight in his life. He was always up for any adventures and never cared where the destination may be. He and Nancy also took a wonderful trip to Alaska in 2022 with Nancy’s family.
On Oct. 10, 2019, he became a proud papa to River Lee Kelley. She broke the boy streak in the Kelley family and he was so happy to have a granddaughter who brightened every moment he spent with her, which was many. He will miss the birth of her sister, Parker Mae, in May but we will make sure she knows what a great papa he was.
Wade is survived by his wife, Nancy, at their home in Clarkston; sons Michael (Olivia) Kelley in Newman Lake, Wash.; and Colton (Taylor) and granddaughter River Kelley in Lewiston; parents Greg and Sandy Kelley in Orofino; brother Ward Kelley, of Kent, Wash.; brothers-in-law Mike Thompson, Kip (Sylvia) Thompson and Todd Thompson; his favorite sister-in-law Ellen Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Wade’s celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Bennett Building at the Asotin County Fairgrounds in Asotin. Please bring any stories or memories that you may have and join us for food and beverages as we celebrate Wade.
