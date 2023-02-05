Victor Laverne Thulon, was born April 18, 1938, in Spokane, and passed away peacefully at his home in Juliaetta, the morning of Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84. During his lifetime, he resided in Spokane, Grangeville, Clarkston and, since 1981, Juliaetta.
Victor was a veteran and served in the United States Navy as a Seabee from 1956-58. He was a master woodworking craftsman and worked as a cabinet builder for a time. After other in-between occupations, Victor eventually became a building contractor and built many high-quality homes in Clarkston, Lewiston, Colton and Pullman, as well as being involved with other building projects (gymnasium for Beacon Junior Academy, Lewiston). The last building project he did was the family home we built together on the outskirts of Juliaetta, Idaho. He was appreciated for the fact that he could figure out how to fix or maintain anything associated with building and maintenance.
Outside his profession, Victor was a multi-talented man. Playing his guitar was inarguably his most enjoyed hobby. He loved music and was a gifted musician and songwriter. Before his conversion, he played country music in honky-tonks, granges, and on a radio program on KGA in Spokane. He enjoyed music so much, his music got converted too. Although his main instrument was the guitar, he also played any stringed instrument. Victor, Sharon, and their family provided regular music for the local and surrounding Seventh-day Adventist churches for many years.
Victor dredged for gold with his Clarkston outdoors buddy, Ray Dejean, who was certain at one exciting moment that they had found the “Mother Load” only to discover it was fool’s gold. (Some people fish for the same type of experience — “The big one that got away.”)
Victor collected little containers of nuts and bolts miscellany stating, “I might need that someday.” Thing is, he could invent and make things work with the proper supplies. He was the user manual in practical matters. His greatest delight was studying his Bible and understanding the wealth of truth therein. Following Jesus and God’s Word is the standard by which he lived. He was a faithful Christian, which he took seriously from the time he started studying and was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1959. He was a member of the Clarkston SDA Church since 1963.
He had sense of wonder for art, humanity and natural beauty. He strove for excellence for the sake of excellence. He simply aimed to accomplish an honest day’s work in all his endeavors and this was a guiding principle.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, Victor E. Thulon; mother, Thelma May (Essary) Thulon; sister, Lavona June (Thulon) Cade; and his grandson, Brandon Steven Thulon. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Sarah (Rutherford) Thulon; and their children, Karie Louise (Thulon) Klim of St. Maries, Idaho; Steven Victor Thulon of Troy, Ill.; and Deanna Lea Thulon of College Place, Wash; and sister Joanne Louise (Thulon) Hunger of Dodge Center, Minn. Victor is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Michael Isaac Melhus, Rebecca Zoe Lea, Cara Michelle Thulon, and Taylor Marie Thulon; and step-great-grandchildren, Peyton Alexander and Hayley Kristine Whittaker. He was uncle to Shirley Ann (Cade) Walker of Zillah, Wash.; Mark James Cade of Elk, Wash.; Robert Theodore Hunger of Dodge City, Minn.; Molly Bea (Hunger) Timmons of Gisborne, New Zealand; and Ezekiel LeRoy Hunger (deceased).
Special thanks for the compassionate care of St. Joseph Family Hospice Care, as well as of Veteran’s Administration through the Care Connection Agency.
A memorial service is planned for April 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Clarkston Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston.
Live-streaming is available at the Clarkston Seventh-Day Adventist Church Facebook site: bit.ly/3lcBlf7.