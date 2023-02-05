Victor Laverne Thulon, was born April 18, 1938, in Spokane, and passed away peacefully at his home in Juliaetta, the morning of Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 84. During his lifetime, he resided in Spokane, Grangeville, Clarkston and, since 1981, Juliaetta.

Victor was a veteran and served in the United States Navy as a Seabee from 1956-58. He was a master woodworking craftsman and worked as a cabinet builder for a time. After other in-between occupations, Victor eventually became a building contractor and built many high-quality homes in Clarkston, Lewiston, Colton and Pullman, as well as being involved with other building projects (gymnasium for Beacon Junior Academy, Lewiston). The last building project he did was the family home we built together on the outskirts of Juliaetta, Idaho. He was appreciated for the fact that he could figure out how to fix or maintain anything associated with building and maintenance.