Traci S. Tolle

On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, Traci Shane Tolle, 56, of Fraser, was welcomed to heaven into the loving arms of her parents and dear ones who left before her.
We are all shocked that she is gone as she was a bright spot and a source of joy for all who knew her. She had battled health issues for many years and had always overcome adversity; this last sudden setback was one she just couldn’t physically defeat.
Traci was born Aug. 15, 1964, in Lewiston to Melvin and Maggie Dahl, of Pierce, the last of four daughters. She grew up with a great circle of friends with whom she stayed close to all her life. Traci graduated from Timberline High School in 1982 and then was off on an adventure with a friend to Los Angeles. She returned home a few years later and eventually went to work for Washington State University. She started in the admissions department and went on to spend most of her career as a communications coordinator in the physical plant. Traci had 27½ years of loyal service with Washington State University before she took a disability retirement in 2015. She made many lifelong and special friends there.
Traci married Gary Tolle in July of 1991 and resided in the Palouse region for several years. To this union were born her two children, Michael and Kylee, who, along with her four grandchildren, she cherished and loved more than anything in life. After Gary’s death in 2002, she and her kids moved to Lewiston. She met her soul mate, Tony Kast, and they spent many years attending concerts, traveling to Oregon and enjoying their life together. She lost Tony after his short illness in 2017.
In 2019, she moved to Fraser where she lived at the time of her death. In life, Traci loved her family, her four-legged friends, anything with sparkly bling on it and the color purple. She had purple-tinted hair long before it was fashionable and pulled it off grandly even up until her last day. She had such a tender heart for her family and animals, but boy, she could bring out the feistiness if you crossed her or her loved ones. She was one of a kind and we will miss her forever.
She is survived by her loving son, Michael, and Lindsy Tolle, of Orofino; devoted daughter Kylee Tolle and Mathias Hamilton, of Clarkston; and those precious grandchildren Brindallynn, Kinley and Koen Tolle, and Maximo and Kylo (arriving in October) Hamilton. Surviving sisters and brothers-in-law are Nancy and Lonnie Cowger, of Pierce, Linda and Randy McKinnon, of Fraser, and Debbi and Mike Duffy, of Lenore. She leaves behind her nieces, Tami LaDoux, Brandi Stamey and Sunny Haynes, of Lewiston, Jakki Landstrom, of Loon Lake, and nephew Kelly Cowger, of Pierce, along with their families. She is also survived by her five stepsisters, Rona Hall, Barb Robertson, Verna Soyk, Tiny Bowling and Sheila Struck; her bonus son, Julian Marsillett, of Clarkston; her aunt, Peggy Mundell, of Richland; many loving cousins; and a million friends.
She was preceded in death by former spouse Gary Tolle; her life partner, Tony Kast; her parents and stepfather Wally Williams; and her brother-in-law, Jack Smith.
We will hold an outdoor gathering for family and friends in Traci’s honor at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Fraser Park near Weippe. We will be respecting social distancing. Please bring your own lawn chair and feel free to wear your mask. And of course, if so inclined, wear a little something purple in Traci’s memory.
Memorials can be sent to the Tolle family in care of Tami LaDoux, 3131 Cherry Circle, Lewiston, ID 83501.