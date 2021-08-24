Tina Antoinette Swor, 57, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Spirit Lake, Idaho.
She was born Aug. 20, 1964, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, to Salvatore and Erna Frosco (aka Stallone). She was first born — later joining brother Robert Frosco and Gary Strehlow.
Tina graduated from North Salinas High School, Class of 1982. She graduated with honors and a scholarship in interior design, which she used extensively. On Dec. 10, 1983, she married the love of her life, Richard D. Swor Sr. They then lived several years in Germany and decided to establish their first home in Salinas, Calif.
On June 23, 1992, they welcomed their first son, Richard D. Swor Jr. Following on Oct. 9, 1997, was their daughter, Carlie M. Swor. Both of their kids were born in Salinas, Calif.
Tina was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. So many people were lightened by her personality. If you ever needed a hand, Tina was there before you even called her phone. Tina made you feel like you’re on top of the world regardless of the circumstances. A special quote Tina would tell her children was “ain’t no mountain high enough.” Tina was bubbly and contagious. So many people loved her for who she was as a person. She was someone we all needed.
Tina had friends in Lewiston, Clarkston, Spirit Lake, Idaho, and Salinas, Calif. Tina is also remembered for owning the Sugar Shack Candies & Gifts in Clarkston. Her family would like to thank all of the special friends and family who have been so helpful and always stuck by Tina’s side. They have made Tina and her kids feel whole. They would drop everything to be there for her. Her friends were a huge part of her life and without them she wouldn’t be the woman she once was.
Tina is survived by her ex-husband, Richard Swor Sr., of Carmel Valley, Calif.; her children, Richard Swor Jr., of Lewiston, and Carlie Swor, of Houston; her mother, Erna Walton, and her stepfather, Charles Walton, of Clarkston; her brothers, Robert Frosco, of Seattle, and Gary Strehlow, of Woodland, Calif.; her aunt Cathy Cruysen-Steele and uncle Glenn Steele. Tina is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Ellen Cruysen, her mother-in-law, Joan Bussing, her aunts Helen Davidson and Joanne Dodson, her uncle Cam Dodson and her sister-in-law Teresa Dotson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Ernie’s Steakhouse located at 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501.