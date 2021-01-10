Thomas Michael Stelljes, 65, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, because of complications from COVID-19, following eight years of battling lymphoma.
Thomas Michael Stelljes was born June 6, 1955, in Lewiston.
Also known as Tom Chase, he worked in the broadcasting industry his entire adult life, starting in 1972 in Lewiston at the high school radio station, KLHS. He went on to work professionally at KOZE in Lewiston, stations at Fresno, Sacramento, Denver, 23 years at KSNS in Las Vegas and finally for the Ruby Radio and Media group in Elko, Nev., from which he retired in late October 2020. He was a good friend and a valued mentor to many.
Tom was well respected for his voice and personality on and off air. He had a generous nature, witty sense of humor, and he was a truly kind person. He will be fondly remembered by his surviving siblings, Paul (Karen) Stelljes, Vickie (Mitch) Crawford, Ruth Stelljes and Barbara Deschenes; three nieces; two nephews and extended family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Neva O’Brien and Karl Stelljes.
No funeral service will be held because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. His ashes will be spread on the O’Brien farm in Reubens at a later date. Those who desire may make a donation in Tom’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.