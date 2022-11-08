Terrance ‘Terry’ R. Halseth (1970-2022)

It all began on any early fall morning in 1970 when I popped into this world — the 31st of August, to be exact. My mother and father, Judie and Claude Halseth, had been trying for a few years to make me and finally, mission accomplished. I was named after my late uncle Terry (Halseth).

Growing up with three older sisters and sharing one bathroom was quite the fiasco. Being the youngest of the brood and the only boy, I may have received some special treatment at times, much to the annoyance of my sisters, but hey I was damned adorable. I graduated from Deary High School in 1989. In my senior year, I was awarded First Team All-State Defense 1988-89. I went on to school at Lewis-Clark State College, majoring in diesel mechanics, and rooming with my wild child cuz, Rockey. Man, if that apartment could tell stories. On second thought, bad idea. I had the pleasure to call many my friend and had some great adventures, and to everyone involved in those, thank you and much love.