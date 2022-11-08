Terrance ‘Terry’ R. Halseth (1970-2022)

It all began on any early fall morning in 1970 when I popped into this world — the 31st of August, to be exact. My mother and father, Judie and Claude Halseth, had been trying for a few years to make me and finally, mission accomplished. I was named after my late uncle Terry (Halseth).
Growing up with three older sisters and sharing one bathroom was quite the fiasco. Being the youngest of the brood and the only boy, I may have received some special treatment at times, much to the annoyance of my sisters, but hey I was damned adorable. I graduated from Deary High School in 1989. In my senior year, I was awarded First Team All-State Defense 1988-89. I went on to school at Lewis-Clark State College, majoring in diesel mechanics, and rooming with my wild child cuz, Rockey. Man, if that apartment could tell stories. On second thought, bad idea. I had the pleasure to call many my friend and had some great adventures, and to everyone involved in those, thank you and much love.
Health challenges put school on hold. Upon returning to Helmer, I slaved my ass off at the University of Idaho in the custodial department (not the college experience I was hoping for). After a career-ending injury and failed union No. 1, met wifey No. 2, Valerie Rodeen, a feisty woman with a zest for life. We were blissfully bonded from 2004-09. These were some of the happiest days of my life, especially when my daughter, Bethany RaeAnn, and son, Hunter Howard, were born. I love my babies and their older siblings beyond words, and yes, even that feisty mom of theirs.
Undiagnosable neurological disorders (meaning not even the specialists knew) causing uncontrollable seizures continued to shake ’n’ bake my existence. I cherished many family and friends’ gatherings, snowmobiling, hunting, camping, ATV-ing, four-wheeling, fishing, most anything outdoors or artsy-fartsy projects indoors especially with my kids — my whole world.
Mom and I, as well as the others who came home before us, are hanging out and keeping a look out over y’all — especially you, Hunter and Bethany. You both will go on to do great things and know that I am forever with you.
Survivors include my father, Claude Halseth, of Helmer, Idaho; my daughter, Bethany, and my son, Hunter, of Steptoe, Wash., my trio of sisters, Darlene Miller and Tina Dillman, of Pullman, and Carla Teichmer (Darin), of Four Lakes, Wash., and a bazillion cousins, nieces and nephews. While no longer suffering and in pain, I am sorry for the pain caused by my sudden departure from this ol’ world Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in rural Whitman County. Love to all and see y’all on the other side. Mondo out.
Please bring a dish and some fun tales to share at Terry’s Celebration of Life, starting at high noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Deary Community Center.
In lieu of flowers or monetary offerings, please donate to the Bethany and Hunter Halseth College Fund at any P1FCU branch.