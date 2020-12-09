Terrance L. Thornton

Terrance “Terry” Thornton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz., from complications of COVID-19.
He was born Jan. 19, 1955, the son of Keith and Judy Thornton. He was raised in Peck and attended Peck Elementary School through the sixth grade and then attended Orofino schools. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1973. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics in 1975. He worked for Les Schwab Tire Center for many years, at the University of Idaho in facilities and then started his own business, Portogo Portable Toilets, in 1998, in which he was able to combined his love for driving and talking with people. Because of health issues, he sold the business in 2017 and entered his retirement years as a travel enthusiast. His dream was to spend winters in Yuma, Ariz., like his parents did, and that is where he made his final trek.
He met his wife in Moscow, and he and MaryAnn Kallas were married March 4, 1979, in Spokane. They enjoyed traveling, watching their daughters play sports, watching their son ride in motorcycle races, riding their side-by-side, hunting, boating, golfing and gambling at their favorite casinos. He also had a love for riding motorcycles, dirt bikes and his Harley-Davidson. He was always in search of Bigfoot, and we wish him well on his quest to find “The Foot.” He was happiest when he and MaryAnn were traveling and his theme song was “On The Road Again,” which he sang loudly and off tune.
Terry never met a stranger. He would say hi and wave to everyone. His friends and family described him as funny, charming, the kindest soul you could ever meet, he lit up a room wherever he went and always had a smile on his face, kindhearted, good man, excellent husband and father, one of the good ones, wonderful laugh and warm hugs, caring and loving and hero to many. He could go into a room of deaf and blind people and come out with friends.
The pride of his life were his grandchildren, Reece and Paige Deyo and Emma Fromm. They referred to him as Papou and he had many special names for them. He enjoyed watching them play sports and just hanging out with them. He loved all of his grandkids dearly and cherished and appreciated all the fun times that they had together.
He adored his four-legged buddies, Piper and Scribbles, who kept him company and never wavered in their loyalty to him.
He loved and appreciated all the fun times that he had with each and every one who came into his life.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Thornton; brother Steve (Jennifer) Thornton; sister Cherryl (Thornton) Sodorff; mother-in-law Bessie Kallas; brother-in-law John (Carlotta) Kallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition, he is survived by children Christina (Jeremy) Fromm, Stephanie (Matt) Deyo and Kevin Thornton (significant other Kace Lohman) and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Thornton; father-in-law George Kallas; and brother-in-law Terry Sodorff.
Cremation has taken place. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The time and place will be posted on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orofino Motorcycle Club LLC, P.O. Box 1983, Orofino, ID 83544.