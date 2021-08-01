Sue Ellen Schneckloth, 79, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, after a six-week battle with lung and brain cancer.
She was born Aug. 21, 1941, to Bonnie and Gus Schneckloth in Lewiston. After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1959, she went on to study at Central Washington State College until 1962.
From 1972-75, she attended California State University Sacramento, earning her Bachelor of Arts and attended Golden State University San Francisco for her Master of Business Administration. After college, she had a few jobs and moved to Pullman to work at Washington State University until 1969, when she moved to Sacramento to work for the Legislative Counsel at the Capitol. In 1970, she moved to Washington. D.C.. to work for the Foreign Agricultural Service until 1971, at which point she moved back to Sacramento, working for the Franchise Tax Board until her retirement in August 2020.
After retiring, Sue spent her time volunteering as a AARP Foundation tax aide for more than 20 years and traveling abroad.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Bonnie; and her sister, Nancy Schneckloth. She is survived by her longtime companion, Ken Kenyon; brother, David Schneckloth; sister, Debbie (Steve) Bothne; nephew, Todd Schneckloth; and nieces, Marchand Anderson-Lee and Orenda Talbott.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 21, at her home, 4309 Cottage Way, Sacramento, Calif., 95864.