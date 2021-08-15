Steven Wayne Storrs

Steve Storrs left this earthly plain Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the midst of doing what he loved, working hard to provide a good life for his family. His big heart gave up on him in a way that we know his spirit never will.
Steve was born Dec. 21 1966, to Dennis and Janice Storrs in Chelan, Wash., as the last addition following older siblings Alvin, Lori and Scott. Not long after the family returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, eventually settling in Lewiston, where they would remain for much of Steve’s adult life including graduating from Lewiston High School in 1985. Steve married his High School sweetheart, Teckla Gotreau, in July of 1987, and the pairing produced two wonderful sons, Steven Michael and Tristan. They were divorced in April of 1991 but despite this, Steve did everything he could to remain a solid presence in his children’s lives. The quality men that they have grown into is testament to his loving investment.
Steve would go on to find, woo and marry Deanna Ward in 2004. She brought a son, Brett, to the union. Together they added the final piece to the puzzle with the birth of Marissa repeating the three sons/one daughter dynamic that he grew up with and providing the completion of the family that was his light and purpose. Steve and Deanna’s work/life balance odyssey would eventually lead them to settle in Emmett, Idaho. The move put them near Deanna’s best friend and allowed them to find fulfilling work families to join. Steve’s last hours would be spent in the company of his work family at Redneck Trailer supply in Caldwell. He had recently been promoted to leadership position there and had so many plans for the future.
Steve’s sudden departure of an undetected heart condition has struck a devastating blow for everyone who knew and loved him. The loss of a faithful friend, devoted husband and father, ornery but deeply loving brother has created an abyss that we can only choose to fill with the funny stories and memories of the good times celebrated. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his niece Brandee. He is survived by his wife, Deanna; children, Steven (Brandy), Tristan, Brett and Marissa; grandchildren, Emma Mason, Marshall and Michael. His siblings Alvin, Lori (Mitch White) and Scott (Aimee) will strive to support them as we all move through the process of grief for the man who should have gone last, not first.
Deanna will take Steve on his final motorcycle ride to bring him home for a celebration of life in Lewiston. In memory of his favorite family pursuits, celebrants are invited to gather for coffee and fellowship from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Strike & Spare, 244 Thain Road, in Lewiston. This will be followed by taking the long way around to the Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., for a service at 1 p.m., to share the joy and tears of a life well lived.