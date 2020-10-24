Steve Clovis was born Dec. 24, 1947, in Lewiston.
He spent his formative years here in the valley, where he developed a love of the great outdoors and the fine art of fishing. He was an industrious kid, selling nightcrawlers from his front yard to local fishermen. More accurately, he subcontracted the work to his younger siblings, Tom Clovis and Susan Clovis, for fudgesicle funds.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1966, serving for four years as a navigator on the USS Merrick and the USS Iwo Jima. The highlight of his Naval career was being part of the crew who rescued the Apollo 13 capsule. He had the good fortune to meet his wife of 51 years while stationed in Long Beach, Calif., and often bragged that he had won the heart of a real California girl.
Steve and N. Sue (Sweeten) Clovis were married Feb. 1, 1969, in Hawthorn, Calif., and promptly moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where he took a position as a clerk for Camas Prairie Railroad in 1970.
The couple were blessed with two daughters, Samantha (David) Johnson and Stephanie (Matthew) Erdman. The arrival of “his girls” prompted Steve to enroll at Lewis-Clark State College and gain his bachelor’s degree in business management in 1985. This accomplishment lead to a position as the CFO for Grant County Mental Health and the family moved to Moses Lake in 1986.
The couple returned to Clarkston in 2001. He would spend the rest of his career serving his community by working in financial management for a variety of health care facilities until his retirement in 2015.
Active in the First Presbyterian Church, Steve sang tenor in the choir, was a member of the Praise Team and served as the church treasurer for five years.
He volunteered his time to the Clarkston High School Class of 1966 Reunion Committee.
He had a love of travel, sports, the ocean and, most of all, of his family, especially his four grandbabies, Ewan and Megan Johnson, Gabrielle Hamilton, and his namesake, Zachary Steven Clovis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. (Curly) Clovis and Helen (Stinehouse) Clovis, joining them Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, seating is by invitation only; however, a Facebook Live feed will be broadcast for those who are unable to attend in person. Details can be found on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FirstPresClarkston.