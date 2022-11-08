Stephen Dean Fisher was born Dec. 25, 1966, in his hometown of Kennewick to parents Anita Selby and Ronald Fisher. Steve passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Grandview, Wash., and is now at peace and reunited with his beloved wife, Sherree, in the Kingdom of Heaven. He was a proud husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Known around hunting camp as “FISH,” Steve was the true definition of an outdoors man; much of his time was spent bow hunting big game in the back country of Idaho. Family time was often spent camping, fishing, and in the shop “tinkering.” Steve was a 1985 Pasco High School graduate, where he played varsity football and baseball. After high school, Steve continued to pursue his passion for sports through weight-lifting and competitive softball. Steve and his wife spent the better half of their lives in Asotin, where he worked for Clearwater Paper as a lift operator.
Stephen Dean Fisher was predeceased by his mother, Anita Luene Selby; wife, Sherree Fisher; stepson, Cody Johnson; and granddaughter Laynee Michelle Mcfarland. Stephen is survived by his three daughters, Shawna, Stephanie and Lexi; son, Kade; and five grandchildren, Max, Alaina, Rosie, Johnny and TJ. His witty, fun-loving and generous nature will forever be cherished by all those who knew and loved him.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steve’s life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Richland Church of Christ, 933 Thayer Drive, Richland.