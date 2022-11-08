Dec. 25, 1966 — Nov. 4, 2022

Stephen Dean Fisher was born Dec. 25, 1966, in his hometown of Kennewick to parents Anita Selby and Ronald Fisher. Steve passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Grandview, Wash., and is now at peace and reunited with his beloved wife, Sherree, in the Kingdom of Heaven. He was a proud husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.