Shirley Louise Henry Hazelbaker

Born in Grangeville, Idaho, on May 14, 1931, Shirley Louise Henry Hazel-baker was called home to Heaven by her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on the morning of December 31, 2021. Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, living and working with her husband, Homer Hazelbaker, on their farm/ranch northeast of Grangeville, ID, for 64 years prior to his death in June of 2013. She remained at the farm/ranch, which was the family center, until late summer of 2021 when health issues requiring full-time nursing care forced a move to the Life Care Center in Lewiston. The family is very grateful for the excellent care and the frequent kindnesses shown to her by the Life Care Center nursing staff while she was there prior to her Homecoming.
Shirley and her older brother, Harriman, were born to Weston and Esther (Telcher) Henry. When in her late teens, Shirley (Mom) fell in love with a strong and handsome young man, Homer Hazelbaker, and married him on August 28, 1949. They built their home, which was famous for the spiral staircase at its center, on the family farm/ranch and raised their six children there.
Mom spent most of her adult life as the church organist at the First Baptist Church in Grangeville (now the Centennial Evangelical Free Church) and taught each of her children, as well as some of her grandchildren, to play the piano. She also played the trumpet through school and, along with Dad, encouraged each of their kids to play an instrument in Band through high school and even beyond. That encouragement to keep instrumental music as part of our lives was passed along through us to our own kids and grandkids, becoming a legacy which has greatly impacted many lives beyond our own family.
Shirley is now seeing her Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face and is reunited with her husband and best friend, Homer, their eldest daughter Sandra, her parents and brother, Harriman, as well as her in-laws and many other family and friends who went on before her. She is survived by her son, Craig Hazelbaker and wife Kris, daughters Christine Rogers, Sheri and husband David Halbeck, Melodie and husband Marty Worthington, and Kim and husband Todd Zumhofe. She was additionally blessed with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who brought her great joy whenever they visited and as she kept tabs on them from afar, praying faithfully for each one.
Ultimately, Mom had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived for Him, demonstrating His love to her husband and to each of us. Through sharing God’s Word, living in obedience to Him, and loving sacrificially, she and Dad helped pass that eternal legacy on to each of her children and many of her grandchildren. Her greatest desire was that each of her loved ones would know the surpassing peace and hope which only God through Christ provides. Those of us who also know Christ as our Lord and Savior have the same hope...we know we will see Mom, Dad, Sandra and other believing friends and family members again some day...that Day when we see Jesus face to face. For this reason we are rejoicing, even while we grieve this temporary separation.
Memorial and graveside services will be held later this Spring under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, and held at Centennial Evangelical Free Church and Fairview Cemetery, Grangeville. More details will be posted when they are decided.