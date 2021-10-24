Shawn Ryan Wood, 38, went to heaven suddenly on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He suffered a heart attack that took him quickly and left us all with heavy hearts.
He was born in Moscow on May 3, 1983. Always athletic, Shawn excelled in many sports and was a leader on many Special Olympics Teams. During Special Olympics softball, Shawn was an amazing pitcher. For three years running, he did not walk a single person. When he finally walked a batter, he was a little upset. After just a bit, he said to his coach, “Well, I guess it’s time to start that streak over again.” He loved sports, but also enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles.
Shawn was a longtime employee at Opportunities Unlimited Inc. Work Skills Training Center. He was a natural leader and took joy in helping others succeed. He was the life of the party and everyone’s first choice when it was time to throw down on the basketball court. The first to jump in and try anything new, help a friend, or stand up for someone, Shawn will be remembered by his OUI family for his spirit and heart of gold.
Shawn’s heart belonged to his fiancé, Lacy Cummings. Lacy and their kitty, Mimi, will miss Shawn dearly but have experienced true love and hold dear the time they had together.
Shawn is survived by his fiancé, Lacy Cummings of Lewiston; mother Chris Wood and stepfather, Ray Moore of North Powder, Ore.; father Darrin Wood of Moscow; grandparents John and Jean Goughnour of Clarkston and Bill and Connie Wood of Princeton, Idaho; siblings Michelle and Larry Lewis of Enterprise, Ore., Katie Moore, Chelsea Moore of North Powder, Ore., Mackenzie Moore of LaGrande, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.
Shawn was preceded in death by his nephew, Leyton Robert; and his great-grandparents.
“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others.” Shawn was dearly loved by his family, friends and his OUI family. He was a friend to many and brought a smile with him wherever he went. We will carry that smile and his light with us as we face each new day.
A celebration of Shawn’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Confluence Community Church, 1449 Highland Ave., Clarkston. A potluck meal will follow. Please bring your favorite shareable dish and memory of Shawn. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to support any of the things that Shawn loved. If you truly want to honor him, just be kind.