On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, the world lost a bright, shining star. Shandell Eames Brunson, 45, passed away tragically and unexpectedly at her home in Kapolei, Hawaii.
Shandell was born to Mary and Steve Eames on June 7, 1976, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Lewiston. Her brother, Dan Eames, joined the family in 1979. Shandell spent most of her growing-up years in Winchester, graduating as valedictorian of her 1994 class from Highland High School in Craigmont.
Upon high school graduation, Shandell attended the University of Idaho and entered into a student exchange program, where she began attending Chaminade University of Honolulu, graduating in 2003 with a degree in social studies. To help pay for her college, Shandell joined the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in August 2007. In addition, she later received her teaching credential in elementary education from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa., in 2007. She was currently working on her master’s in zoology and scheduled to graduate in May of this year.
On July 19, 2003, Shandell and Omar Brunson were married at the Red River family cabins near Elk City. From this union two daughters were born: Arianna, born May 4, 2005, and Mireya, born April 4, 2007. Omar and Shandell’s marriage later ended in divorce.
Shandell started working with turtles as a University of Hawaii undergraduate volunteer at Pacific Island Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC). While raising her two daughters, she continued her lifelong love of research as a sea turtle scientist with NOAA Fisheries at PIFSC in Honolulu. She persevered along this career path for more than 20 years, resulting in her role as sea turtle stranding coordinator for Hawaii and the Pacific Islands Region, a position which she still held at her death. In 2012, Shandell received NOAA Fisheries’ Employee of the Year.
Shandell is survived by her two daughters, Arianna and Mireya; her mother, Mary (Leroy) Kress, of Lewiston; her brother, Dan (Tracey) Eames, of Riverside, Calif.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Eames; and grandparents, Al and LaVonne Eames, and Don and Pat George.
Besides her love of the ocean, the beach and turtles, Shandell loved to ride her motorcycle and to travel the Hawaiian highways. She and her mother often traveled together, including trips to Ireland and Molokai. Shandell also enjoyed her annual trips to the family cabins at Red River, where she enjoyed riding ATVs, sitting around the campfire and enjoying the beauty of Idaho.
Shandell was a fantastic person, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, mentor, co-worker and friend, who will be dearly missed. She will always be remembered for her warm spirit, kind demeanor and shining smile.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to gofundme.com/f/help-shandell-brunson-daughters or to a local US Bank to help with their future education along with moving costs for the girls to move to North Carolina to be with their father.
Shandell’s turtle motto: Swim with the current, be a good navigator, stay calm under pressure, be well-traveled, think long and spend time at the beach.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for close friends and co-workers will take place soon in Hawaii. A local celebration of life will take place this summer, with the date, time and place yet to be determined.