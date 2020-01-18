On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Samuel Jordan Mahal, our beloved son, brother and grandson, left us unexpectedly in a tragic fire, to spend eternity with his Heavenly Father, who he loved so much.
Samuel “Sam” was born Feb. 14, 1992, in Spokane, to Robert Mahal and Ida Patterson (Mahal) Smith. Shortly after, the family moved to Genesee and then Lewiston, where Sam grew up.
Samuel was a bright, zany, compassionate young man. He graduated from Idaho Distance Education Academy in 2010 and attended Lewis-Clark State College. As a teenager, he participated in short-term mission trips to Mexico and Thailand. He had a huge heart for those who were hurting, abused and neglected, and gave regularly to Good News for India to help support an orphanage in that country.
Sam loved studying God’s word, computer programming, hanging out with his grandpas, friends, playing video games and teasing anyone he could. He had a big grin and twinkling eyes — usually full of mischief. He was able to retain knowledge and dialogue on many subjects.
In December 2011, he broke his back and became partially paralyzed. Sam worked very hard to regain his ability to walk and was never afraid to talk to others, encourage them and share God’s love. Where some people would become angry at God for the misfortunes in their lives, Sam chose instead to draw closer to God and find strength and encouragement in his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sam is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert and Brenda Mahal; mother and stepfather Ida and Richard Smith; siblings Hunter Mahal and Hannah Smith; and stepsiblings Lexi and Ashton Scott, and Sierra, Kirk, and Jakob Sass. He is also survived by his grandparents, Virginia Patterson, Jan Mahal and husband John Bosick, and Mark and Darlene Walston; and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Donald Mahal, Howard “Pat” Patterson, James Smith and Robert Birchall; and stepbrother David Smith.
We all rejoice that Sam is home with his Savior, whole and free. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Taun Allman will officiate.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the orphanage dear to Sam’s heart. Please send donations to “Good News for India” in memory of Samuel Mahal, P.O. Box 7576, La Verne, CA 91750-7576, or online at www.goodnewsforindia.org.
