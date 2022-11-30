Ruthie Belle Krueger was born to Nellie Zumwalt Woodruff and Robert Calvin Woodruff on June 20, 1930, at their North Lewiston home. She attended Weakus, Hatwai and the old Normal Elementary School. She worked as a nanny in Spokane until graduating from North Central High School in 1948. She returned to Lewiston and lived with her mother, who managed the Merriman Hotel. She graduated from Lewiston Business College in 1950. She was employed at Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney’s until her dream job as bookkeeper at Madison Lumber Company.
She married Vern Liedkie in 1951, moved to Camp Carson, Colo., stationed with the 148th Field Artillery. They returned to Lewiston following his 1953 discharge. They later divorced and she remained on the family farm in Lewiston. She supported four kids working at McPhersons and Fleeners as a journeyman meat wrapper.
After being single for six years, she crossed paths with Philip Johnson from Peck, an old boyfriend from 1949 who had kept her photo in his wallet all these years. They were married April, 1977. They had a loving 25½ years together until his 2002 death.
On July 16, 2005, she married yet another wonderful man, Harold Bert Krueger. They had 17 years together until her passing on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. She and Harold attended House of Faith and SonRise Churches. They were also members of the Cranker’s Club with their 1957 Metropolitan Nash. They volunteered at the Salvation Army serving others. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls.
Owning Creative Cakes for more than 40 years, she helped make many memories. She loved canning and took pride in her full pantry. Last year, she was still making zucchini relish using an old-fashioned hand meat grinder. (She hated the electric one Marsha bought her.)
Surviving are her husband, Harold, and four children from her first marriage: Marsha (Craig) Burns, of Clarkston; Ernie Liedkie, of Clarkston; India (Lee) Sorenson, of Post Falls; and Sue (Greg) Jacobs, of Florida. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law Kathy Liedkie, of Lewiston. She has six grandchildren: Lisa Nash, Hayden; Jesse (Courtney), of Arizona; Rachel (Chris) Gladdue, of Florida; Nicholette Liedkie, of Clarkston; Brandon Liedkie, of Clarkston; and Cam Sorenson, of Post Falls. She has nine great-grandchildren.
Bonus children are Brad (Annie) Krueger, of Spokane; Paul (Kelli) Krueger, of Lewiston; Sarah (Wes) Showers, of Lewiston; and numerous bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren from her marriage to Harold.
Deceased are her parents, brothers Virgil Woodruff, Mark Wayne Burnam and SIL Georgia Burnam; sister Ruby Meyer, and great grandson Kyler Daniel Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at SonRise Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston Heights. Brad Bramlett, her nephew, will provide the service. A light lunch will follow at Sonrise Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Donors@stjude.org or (800) 882-6344; and Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane, (509) 455-7844.