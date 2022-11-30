Ruthie Belle Krueger was born to Nellie Zumwalt Woodruff and Robert Calvin Woodruff on June 20, 1930, at their North Lewiston home. She attended Weakus, Hatwai and the old Normal Elementary School. She worked as a nanny in Spokane until graduating from North Central High School in 1948. She returned to Lewiston and lived with her mother, who managed the Merriman Hotel. She graduated from Lewiston Business College in 1950. She was employed at Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney’s until her dream job as bookkeeper at Madison Lumber Company.

She married Vern Liedkie in 1951, moved to Camp Carson, Colo., stationed with the 148th Field Artillery. They returned to Lewiston following his 1953 discharge. They later divorced and she remained on the family farm in Lewiston. She supported four kids working at McPhersons and Fleeners as a journeyman meat wrapper.