Ronald Thrall

Ronald A. Thrall was born April 29, 1933, in Weiser, Idaho, to Orville and Violet (Rush) Thrall. He passed away, at age 87, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home in Pierce.
Ron spent his growing up years on the Salmon River, until the family moved to Orofino, and eventually Grangemont. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, and was a part of the above-ground nuclear testing conducted in Nevada.
He and Verla Mehl were married Dec. 29, 1954, in Las Vegas while he was stationed at Camp Desert Rock, Nev. Following his military service, the couple moved to Grangemont, where he worked at O-Mill. They later moved to Lewiston and he was employed at General Tire until 1967, when the family moved to Pierce. Following a brief stint with Max Roberts Logging, he began his career at Jaype Plywood Plant, retiring from his position as dryer tender in 1995.
After retirement, Ron and Verla enjoyed several years of working seasonally in Juneau, Alaska, doing dock security for the Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska. He was a man of many talents, which included woodworking, Dutch oven cooking and the ability to build or repair anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed camping, RV travel and any opportunity to have fun with family and friends.
Ron was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Pierce and was involved in many community and church service projects through the years. He was an avid supporter of the activities his children and grandchildren were involved in.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Verla, at the family home in Pierce; daughters and sons-in-law, Ronda and Darvin Nelson and Cheryl and Dale McIntosh, all of Pierce; and sons and daughters-in-law Rodney and Cindy Thrall and Randy and Donna Thrall, all of Oregon. His sister, Deloris (Dee) Herman, also survives him. He has 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Allen; and grandson David Fallwell.
The family would like to especially thank Rod Hickman for his help during the final weeks of Ron’s life. His concern, wisdom and quick response in every crisis was a tremendous blessing to us all.
A private family viewing was held today. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pierce Community Center for family and close friends. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and masks are required.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Drawer C, Pierce, ID 83546, or to the charity of your choosing.