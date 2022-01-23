Ronald Allen Mikkelson (RAM) went to heaven surrounded by his loving family Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. He was 81.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret, and two sons Ronald (Kainani), of Olympia, Wash., and Alan (Jen), of Spokane. He has four grandsons, Nolan (18), Owen (15), Harrison (9) and Aidan (5) and one granddaughter, Grace (6 weeks). Ron has two sisters living in Arizona, Anne Tingley (Albert) and Betty Bichler (Richard), and five nieces and nephews, Richard Doughty (Shiela), Kenny Doughty (Christina), Pamela Little (Dave), Brian Tingley (Michelle) and Susan Koe (Chris). Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Irene Mikkelson.
Ron was born July 6, 1940, in Valley City, N.D. Since Oliver was a farmer, Ron and his two younger sisters spent most of their childhood on the farm, but they also spent time living in Valley City. The Mikkelson family was very close so Ron spent considerable time with his cousins, Mike (Audrey), Karen Broberg (Lonnie), John (Donna), Phillip (Diane) and Gordon. Since he was the oldest, Ron was often the instigator of whatever mischief happened. Of course, Ron always maintained he was blamed no matter who was at fault. Along with his sisters, the eight cousins have always been good friends throughout their adult lives.
Ron graduated from College High School in Valley City in 1956. He attended what is now Valley City State and earned a degree in secondary education, graduating in 1960. During his high school and college years, Ron worked at his Uncle Alfred Mikkelson’s Phillips 66 Gas Station. Uncle Alfred’s garage is probably where Ron first discovered his love for Mountain Dew.
After graduation, Ron taught mathematics at Rawlins High School in Wyoming for two years. Not quite satisfied with the weather or the teaching conditions, he spent the next year at the University of Montana in Missoula earning a master’s degree in administration. In the summer of 1963, Ron was hired by Virgil Larson and Andy Smith to teach mathematics at Lewiston High School. For the next 41 years, Ron was dedicated to teaching the students of LHS.
On July 11, 1969, Ron married Margaret Doughty, also a math teacher at LHS. They were married at the Baptist Church in Kooskia. Five years later, Ronald Alden was born May 11, 1974. Alan Christopher was born March 21, 1978. Ron loved watching them at concerts and sporting events, often taking videos that we still have today. After retiring, he enjoyed Christmas at Ron’s home in Olympia and Easter and Thanksgiving with Alan’s family in Spokane. He was very proud of them as adults!
When Ron came to LHS, he began teaching driver’s education under the direction of Harvey Walker. Ron took charge of the program for approximately 25 years until the spring of 1998. It was a year-round job for him. During the school year, this usually meant several hours after school and four to six hours on Saturday. Ron enjoyed the “smaller classroom” and was quietly proud that none of his students ever put a dent in the car while driving with him.
Ron coached basketball from 1967 until the 1980s. He started as the sophomore coach and then became the assistant coach while Bob Yeoman was head coach. Ron also drove the team bus. Armed with the ever-present Mountain Dew, he could teach all day, drive the bus to the game wherever it was, and coach. Then with a couple more Dews, he could drive the team home safely. It was during this time that the sophomore basketball players first called him RAM.
RAM also coached golf in the 1970s. One of the highlights of his golf days was his team winning the State Golf Championship in 1976. He was also especially proud of Penny Jasper, who played on the boys’ team and earned a letter. Some of the older coaches objected because, “Girls do not get athletic letters!” RAM being RAM, Penny received the letter she had earned.
RAM ran the concession stand at athletic events from 1970 until he retired in 2004. He hired trustworthy students that could do everything from making popcorn to counting money. Whether at Booth Hall or Bengal Field, the entering crowd was always met with the smell of fresh popcorn. Since he was already there running the concession stand, RAM often sold tickets, too. Over the years that evolved into the job of finding people to work the gates at games and sell the tickets. He retired from that job in 1996. Then we went to the games and just enjoyed watching the action.
One of RAM’s favorite duties was being the adviser to the Associated Student Body (ASB) officers. ASB was responsible for elections and all assemblies, including Homecoming. For about 20 years, RAM met with the officers during his prep hour but during the 1990s, ASB became a class. He always enjoyed the exuberance and ideas for skits and other assembly activities from the students.
During his 41 years at LHS, RAM taught various math classes, consumer economics, and video production — a class he created and particularly enjoyed. He had always enjoyed taping his sons and their friends sporting events, birthday parties, and every holiday with family. RAM also videoed LHS Graduation, Missoula Children’s Theater and dance recitals so he brought self taught expertise to the class. He loved showing students the “easy way” to do things.
Ron and Margaret attended Orchard Community Church for more than 50 years. They were more active after retiring, often working as greeters and ushers. Ron loved visiting with people as they entered, particularly the children, and having a huckleberry soda with special friends after the service. The Mikkelson family would like to thank OCC for all the prayers and support for our family during this difficult time.
RAM was clearly a busy man but there were vacation times and family times too. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting in Idaho and antelope hunting in Montana. During the winter of 1976, all his magazines were advertising for anyone to come to Montana and shoot prairie dogs as the populations were out of control, damaging crops and pastures. So, with our Ford car, a tent, a couple coolers (one stocked with Mountain Dew) and our 2-year-old, Ron, we went. Ron found his favorite vacation! For the next 45 years, part of every summer was spent shooting “prairie rats,” as he called them. He taught both boys to shoot and Mom as well. The summer of 2021 was particularly special because both Ron and Alan joined us in June to shoot. Ron never had so much fun!
Our entire family would like to thank everyone for your care while Ron was in the hospital and the kind words on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (L.I.F.E.), 3317 12th St., Lewiston, for the Ron and Margaret Mikkelson Scholarship Endowment. A celebration of RAM’s life is being planned for June 2022.