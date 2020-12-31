Roger William Koller, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Whitman County Hospital in Colfax, from pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends up until his passing.
Roger was born June 9, 1951, to Edwin and Doris Shelton Koller, in Pomeroy. He grew up on a farm 20 miles outside of Pomeroy, on the edge of the Snake River bluffs. Roger attended grade school and high school in Pomeroy, where he was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and numerous sports in high school including football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1969.
Roger started school at Washington State University (WSU) in the fall of 1969 and immediately became a member of FarmHouse Fraternity, of which he was very active in, holding roles as high as Business Manager. He was also involved with Intercollegiate Knights, a group responsible for hauling around Butch the Cougar during sporting events. Roger graduated from WSU with a degree in political science in 1973. Upon graduating, he enrolled in graduate school at Colorado State University, where he obtained a Masters of Arts in 1975. It was during his time in Colorado where he developed a love of skiing, which became a lifelong passion.
Following graduate school, Roger immediately moved back home to help with the family farm, which he believed was his calling in life. Initially working for his dad, he lived on the Oscar and Cleo Victor place in the little house. Upon their passing, he moved into the big house where he lived out his life. Farming in Mayview was the only thing he ever wanted to do.
Roger’s life was rather boring until one fateful May in 1983, while he was attending the Spokane Jr. Livestock show. It was then he met the love of his life, Diane Lee Shade. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 1983, in his parents’ living room. Roger was able to share his love of the WSU Cougars with Diane, as well as his passion for skiing, even taking her to Steamboat, Colo., for their honeymoon.
Throughout time, Roger was involved with and on the boards of Washington Wheat Growers, Garfield County Wheat Growers, Garfield County Cattleman’s, Garfield County Fair, Mayview Grange, Northwest Red Angus, FFA Alumni, Pioneer Assoc., Spokane Jr. Livestock Show, and FarmHouse Alumni Council. He shared his enthusiasm of showing cattle with his sons, Nolan and Wyatt. His love of WSU, FarmHouse Fraternity and skiing automatically became part of their lives.
Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane; sons Nolan and Wyatt; brothers Larry, Loren and Randy; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Doris.
In lieu of a funeral, Roger wished for a celebration of life, which will be planned for summer 2021. The family requests memorials be sent to the Garfield County Pioneer Association, care of Marilyn Myers, P.O. Box 677, Pomeroy, WA 99347, or a charity of your choice.