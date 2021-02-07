Roger M. Keelean, 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in his home with his wife, Anna, by his side.
He was born Dec. 20, 1940, to Lloyd and Frances Keelean in Lake City, Mich. He was one of eight children.
At 17, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army. While stationed at his first duty assignment in West Germany, he met the love of his life, Anna Lang. They were married in July 1963. During Roger’s enlistment, he was selected into the U.S. Army’s Warrant Officer Candidate School where he also began training to become a Rotary Wing Pilot (helicopter pilot). After graduating from flight school, he was deployed to Vietnam. During a mission flying his OH-6A LOACH helicopter, the aircraft began to receive ground fire and Roger was hit in the lower leg. Roger was able to continue flying the aircraft with the help of his observer and was able to return to base. For his actions, Roger was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross and Purple Heart.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he took a job in Lansing, Mich., working for Consumers Power. Roger and Anna had caught the moving bug while in the Army being stationed stateside and overseas at numerous locations for 13.5 years. So they packed up the family and had stops in Louisiana, Idaho, Washington, back to Michigan, before moving back to Asotin and settling down. Roger worked for the city of Asotin as the town marshal and deputy sheriff for Asotin County, where he eventually served as undersheriff until his retirement. Roger loved the community and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Anna “Vera” Keelean; children Brian (Kathy), Chris (Stan) and Diana; grandchildren Chelsea (Scott), Garrett, Alec, Michael, Amber and Melaina; great-grandchildren Kiley, Taylor and Braylee; siblings Norma (Larry) Burkholder and Rose (Keith) Woodruff; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jim Keelean, Pat Fox, Barbara Haenke, Becky Keelean and Tom Keelean.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Roger, donations may be made to the Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network and or the YMCA.