Roger Lindsey went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on Feb. 18, 1939, to Charles M. and Ora Lee Lindsey and raised in Milwaukee, Wis., until his dad decided to pack up the family and move to Los Angeles when he was 17.
After graduating from high school, he attended Azusa Pacific University studying to be a minister. There he met the love of his life, Betty June Cousins. His favorite saying was that God truly was instrumental in their meeting since he was from Wisconsin and she was from Iowa and they met in California.
Dad and mom were married on Aug. 12, 1961, and added their first born, Deanne, in December 1962. Shauna joined the family in March of 1964, with Donna rounding out the family in March of 1968.
After graduating from Azusa in 1968, Roger accepted the position as pastor of the Evangelical Methodist Church, so the Lindsey family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. He pastored there for several years until the congregation disbanded. During this time, he also started his career at CCI Speer then moved to the machine shop at Omark (Blount, ATK, now Vista Outdoors).
In 1975-79 he pastored out at Culdesac Community Church, moving the family to Lewiston in December of 1979.
Dad and mom loved to travel, whether it was to Los Angeles to visit their parents, taking the family on adventures to Yellowstone or Mt. Rushmore, or taking a month long vacation driving across the country to visit relatives in Wisconsin and Iowa.
Dad had a passion for airplanes. After retiring from ATK, he joined the local Chapter of EAA helping build several planes and the building. They traveled many times to Oshkosh, Wis., for the EAA fly in.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2019; his parents; his brothers, Charles (Buster) and Ronald; and his sister, Betty.
He is survived by his three daughters, Deanne (Denny) Grubb, Shauna Lindsey and Donna (Kevin) Lincoln; and his five grandchildren: Megan, Jon, Sam Grubb, and Lindsey and Troy Lincoln.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor John and the Blessed Hope congregation for the love they showed to dad (and mom) during the last few years of their declining memory.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be at 3 p.m. on May 21 at Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Blessed Hope Assembly of God.