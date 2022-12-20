Roger Glen Skinner

Roger Glen Skinner passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from complications of COPD, emphysema and his heart. He was a loving father, grandfather and partner.

Roger was born Dec. 29, 1951, in Levelland, Texas, to J.C. Skinner and Mildred Lorene (Ballew) Skinner. He had five older brothers, J.C. Skinner, Jr., Donald Lowery, James A. Skinner, Dale Skinner and Charles Skinner.