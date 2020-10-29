Robert Patterson’s fondest wish was to be able to stay by the side of his beloved wife of 53 years, Della, until the time when he would pass from this life. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Robert received the final step of that wish, and breathed his final breath with Della and grandson Rick Haynes by his side.
He will be missed terribly, but long remembered. He was a masterful storyteller and shared his life with those who wished to listen while he spun his tales. They ranged from childhood, to military service, to the return to the Northwest and his long adventures in the mountains of Idaho, and later Hawaii. His stories, even when about war, injustice or some deprivation, usually contained humor and a slant to the ridiculous or ironic. Yes, he shall be missed.
His life and childhood began in Colfax, March 16, 1926, joining the growing family of Cecil Milo and Dena (Largent) Patterson, and sisters Hilda, Alice and Mary. The family remained in Colfax during his childhood, and 10 days after his 17th birthday Robert left school to join the United States Marine Corps to defend his country during World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theater, participating in numerous campaigns and receiving many decorations, including two Purple Hearts. He was honorably discharged Dec. 5, 1946.
Returning to a country still suffering from the war and its losses of men, women and resources, he began a new life in Idaho, eventually finding his way to Elk River. There he met and married Willamae Greenhalgh in 1949 and started a family. In Elk River, he began his long employment in the logging industry. The area was ideal for Bob to pursue his love of hunting, fishing and camping. He simply loved the outdoors and supplemented the family’s food needs with wild game and fish. He joined the I.O.O.F Lodge No. 140 of the Masonic Lodge. He was elected Mayor of Elk River in April of 1961. Many of his stories were based on this time in Elk River. He and Willie divorced in 1966, and Bob and children moved to Lewiston where he began yet another chapter in his life.
It was here in Lewiston he met Della (Harvey) Haynes. Their mutual love of dancing sealed the deal, and they were married in October 1967, forming a blended family of seven with the addition of Della’s four children.
He pursued his career as an explosives worker. His career eventually took him to Hawaii, Alaska and Kwajalein of the Caroline Islands of the South Pacific. Robert retired while in Hawaii (1981), moving then to the Juliaetta/Kendrick area. He joined the Kendrick Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he became an honored longtime member, laying the Wreath of Honor at the Veterans Memorial, which by tradition, started the celebration of the annual Locust Blossom Festival. Bob proudly began the parade each year until 2019 when, with his wife, Della, and grandson Rick Haynes, he moved to Lewiston to be closer to family and doctors.
He participated in The Inland Northwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., accompanied by son MM 22nd Class Milton Patterson, in August 2011, and around the same time received from the Kendrick Lion’s Club an Honor Quilt made by the Quilts of Valor organization.
Robert is survived by his wife, Della Patterson, of Lewiston; sons Milton Patterson (Becky), of Lewiston, and Wesley Patterson (Pam), of Lewiston; daughter Althea Zielinski (Bill), of Lewiston; stepsons Christopher Haynes (Susan), of Hawaii, and Jay Haynes, of Spokane; stepdaughter Carol Haynes, of Clarkston; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and stepson Gary Haynes.
There will be a celebration of life for friends and relatives at a time and place to be announced.
Family contact: Milton Patterson, 515 Linden Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. 208-790-8060, milton60patt@gmail.com
Thanks to everyone for well wishes, prayers and understanding.