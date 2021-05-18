Robert Dean Kash Kash, 66, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, from a battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Jan. 3, 1955, to Ramona Kash Kash-Rodriguez-Dick in Pendleton, Ore. Nathan Dick was his stepfather. Bob was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe. He was one of 13 children. His 12 siblings are Carmen Facio, Margarita (Gita) Facio, Delores (Lola) Rodriguez, Tom Rodriguez, Daniel (Tub) Rodriguez, Cleo Dick, Nathan (Duce) Dick II, Emily (Pixie) Oatman, Ramona (Mona) Dick, Enola Gay Dick, Evelyn Dick, and Gunnar Dick. Bob was very proud of his heritage; his grandparents, Sam and Ella Kash Kash; and his great-grandparents, James and Julia Kash Kash.
He met his future wife, Susan Peterson, at a Redbone concert in Kamiah. They eventually got married June 26, 1981, at Wallowa, Ore. They later separated but still had an amicable relationship centered around their grandchildren.
Bob and Sue had three sons, Eric, Eli and Isaac Kash Kash, who cared for their dad deeply. He was also the proud grandparent of six grandchildren, Jalen, Jenz, Nadia, and Neva, of Lapwai; and Agnes and Emma Kash Kash, of Lapwai/Wisconsin. He shared many fond memories with all of them about his own childhood at the Kash Kash home in Pendleton, Ore. Some of his most loving memories were of washing dishes with his grandma, Ella; fetching dried meat and canned items from their root cellar and pantry; gathering eggs from the chickens; and running the land with his siblings and friends.
Robert did some auto body painting for a while and afterward went to training for medical records. He worked at CMLG Clinic in Los Angeles, at the Yellowhawk Clinic in Mission, Ore., and the NiMiiPuu Health Clinics in Lapwai and Kamiah. He was also a Nez Perce Tribe firefighter, fisheries technician and forestry employee. One of his proudest achievements was when he was involved as one of the Native riders in the video shown at Spalding Park Museum.
Bob enjoyed camping, visiting with family and friends in Pendleton, and fishing on the Columbia River. Other interests he had were hunting, huckleberry picking, woodcutting, boating, being out in the wilderness and routinely going to sweat.
Bob moved into the Nez Perce Tribe Senior Citizen complex in 2018, where his three sons and grandchildren would visit often and keep him company. He enjoyed his cozy home and adorned the walls with all his Native memorabilia.
During his final month on Earth, he was placed on hospice where his sons stayed and cared for him day and night. When the time came for him to rest, he looked at his three sons, smiled and said, “OK, I am ready to go home, see you guys later” with a look of satisfaction. He was at peace.
Robert, our father and granddad, our High Mountain Chief, will be dearly missed but we find solace he is no longer in pain. He was ready to return to “Paints the Earth” (the Creator) to see all his family and friends who have passed on before him.
Because Robert was a descendant from both Nez Perce and Cayuse, services will be held in Idaho and Oregon.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A family dressing will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm’s Brower-Wann. A memorial service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mission Longhouse, Pendleton, Ore. Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Tutuilla Presbyterian Indian Mission Cemetery, 1385 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton, Ore.