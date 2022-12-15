Robert Dale Heitstuman

Robert Dale Heitstuman (Bob or Bobby) was born to Jerry and Carol Heitstuman on May 8, 1970, and went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 52. He had battled liver cancer for a little more than a year.

Bob was the youngest of three children and could be heard often saying, “I’m the baby, gotta love me.” Bob grew up and attended schools in Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School. Bob was a pizza delivery driver, cooked at the original Wingers when it first opened at Eastside Marketplace, attended Lewis-Clark State College for appliance repair and did appliance repair in Lewiston before deciding that wasn’t a good fit and landed at Schweitzer Engineering Labs in Pullman.