Robert “Bob” M. Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax, went to be with his bride Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Colfax. Bob finished his race with his family by his side and passed on his mother’s birthday and on his parents’ wedding anniversary — what a gift!
Bob was born June 25, 1941, at Spokane to Charles Glen and Ada Elizabeth (Webster) Lemon. Bob attended the Colfax schools and graduated from the Colfax High School in 1960. After graduation, he moved to Safford, Ariz., where he worked for a crop dusting company as a loader for one and a half years. He later returned to Uniontown where he worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad on the section crew for about two and a half years. Bob was employed at Washington State University from 1967 until he retired in 2005 as a heavy equipment operator. Bob also worked as a Whitman County Reserve Deputy Sheriff for 16 years from 1972-88.
Bob joined the United States Navy on April 24, 1962, and was later honorably discharged in June 6, 1962.
Of all the people Bob touched, his most proud achievement in his life was marrying his wife, Caryl Jean Gudmunson, Nov. 8, 1969, at Colfax. Family was very important to Bob. Bob loved deeply. A relationship with God was the foundation of his family. Even if his pockets were empty, he never refused to give. Bob educated his children to be happy, see the value of things and always help others. The love of Bob’s life passed away in 2009. We can only imagine the reunion now.
He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend.
He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could do to teach and guide them. A man who never cared much about himself and even in his final days would remind his children to keep the structure of the family.
Bob loved being a grandpa, talking to his grandchildren in a Donald Duck voice, and watching his grandchildren in any event brought him joy.
Bob was a member of the Community Bible Church and American Red Cross. Bob enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, Saturday morning drives, and was an avid ham radio operator. Bob served on the Colfax Fire Department for several years.
He never looked for praises, never one to boast. He quietly went on working for the ones he loved the most. He was there, a firm foundation through all our storms of life. Bob was a strong hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife.
Loving father of four sons, Michael Lemon (Nikki) Lemon, Kahului, Hawaii; Craig Lemon, Colfax; Joel Lemon, Palouse; one stepson, Jonathon Perryman, Washington; two daughters, Ami C. Kramer (Mark), Palouse, and Bonnie Gabel (David), Colfax. Bob is survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Community Bible Church, 714 S. Hillcrest Drive, Colfax. A private family graveside service will be held at the Colfax Cemetery with the United States Navy Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating, with Pastor Ken McNaughton officiating.
Memorials may be given to one of the following:
Puka Nazarene Youth, 211 Hiwalani Loop, Pukalani, HI 96768; American Red Cross, 1900 25th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144; ARRL, www.arrl.org/memorial-gifts.
