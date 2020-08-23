Robert “Bob” Heitstuman, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Pomeroy.
He was born July 8, 1926, to John and Josephine Heitstuman in Uniontown. He was the second of seven children.
Bob attended the Hall Country School for eight years and then attended and graduated from Colton High School in 1944. After graduation, he worked in Spokane for a few months and then for his dad until 1947, when he and his brother, Harold, went into partnership on a farm and cattle ranch near Pomeroy.
Bob served in the infantry from April 1951 until March 1953, when he received an honorable discharge. He served in active duty in Korea during the Korean War and spent the remainder of his tour in Japan.
Bob married the former Ann Schultheis on June 16, 1956, in Uniontown. They lived in the Clarkston Silcott area for two and a half years and moved to their farm in Pomeroy in 1961. He farmed there until he retired from farming in 1987. He enjoyed working in the shop, especially working with steel, and trapshooting. He helped many a young trapshooter improve their skills. He also enjoyed old cars, especially his 1929 Model A speedster he built in 1998, playing cards, and he especially enjoyed his family. One of his favorite family activities was the annual sausage-making weekend.
Bob was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW; a communicate and active member of the Holy Rosary Parish; life member of the Pomeroy Gun Club; charter member of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Posse; and volunteered with the Sheriff’s Department for many years. He was a firearms instructor with the hunter education program for 24 years and helped with the Junior Shooters program. He was also a member of the Northwest Vintage Speedster Club and Lewiston Crankers Club. He volunteered too many hours to count working on projects for the church and city.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann, of Spokane; four daughters, Cheryl (Pat) Wallace, Carole (Michael) Gauche and Christy Heitstuman, all of Spokane, and Connie (Dave) Goude, of Walla Walla; five grandchildren, Michelle, Jeff, Jessica, Jacob and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jackson and Wyatt; brother Art (Shirley) Heitstuman; and sister Joan Landrus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gene, Harold and Lee; and sister Mary Jo Heitstuman.
A private funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Rosary Church in Pomeroy, with a rosary preceding the Mass. His final resting place will be at the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, and he will be buried with military honors.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of the Garfield County Hospital for their care and kindness toward their husband and father. Memorials may be made to the Holy Rosary Parish Preservation Fund, Garfield County Hospital District, Monastery of St. Gertrude or to a charity of the donor’s choice.