Robert “Bob” F. DeFord

Robert “Bob” F. DeFord, age 93, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, with his wife Marlene at his side.

Robert was born in June of 1929, and was adopted into the home of Rollin and Clara DeFord of Mount Hope, Wash. He grew up on the farm and demonstrated a natural mechanical ability at a very young age, building a variety of motorized gadgets including a freezer he built for his parents when he was in high school. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 and then attended National Schools in Los Angeles, earning a degree in diesel automotive and allied mechanics in 1951. He was offered a teaching job at National Schools but felt he needed to have some working experience before teaching, so he returned to Mount Hope and started working on the farm with his father.