Robert “Bob” F. DeFord, age 93, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, with his wife Marlene at his side.
Robert was born in June of 1929, and was adopted into the home of Rollin and Clara DeFord of Mount Hope, Wash. He grew up on the farm and demonstrated a natural mechanical ability at a very young age, building a variety of motorized gadgets including a freezer he built for his parents when he was in high school. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 and then attended National Schools in Los Angeles, earning a degree in diesel automotive and allied mechanics in 1951. He was offered a teaching job at National Schools but felt he needed to have some working experience before teaching, so he returned to Mount Hope and started working on the farm with his father.
Robert married Donna Mae on Feb. 24, 1952, and they settled in the Mount Hope area where he built the family home and raised nine children. Robert continued farming and worked for Cornwall Machinery in Fairfield for many years and later for Saunders and Ott in Fairfield. Robert built a building to house chickens for their commercial egg producing business which they operated for several years.
Robert was proud of the Mount Hope community and served on the board of directors of the Mount Hope Cemetery for many years. Robert retired from farming in 1982. He and Donna Mae enjoyed their retirement traveling south in the winter months.
In 1987, after several years of searching, Robert found his birth mother and father, Helen (Buob) and Donald Miller. He was delighted to learn he also had four biological siblings. He enjoyed spending time getting to know his newly expanded family.
Sadly, Donna Mae passed away in June 2000, after 48 years of marriage. Robert was lucky to find love again and married Marlene Hansen on July 29, 2004. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling south to Arizona in the winter months. In his mid-80s, Robert began building a replica of a 1903 Curved Dash Oldsmobile which he proudly showed at a car show at the age of 92.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Rollin and Clara DeFord, his birth parents Donald and Helen Miller, wife Donna Mae, infant daughter and brother Bruce Miller.
Robert is survived by his wife Marlene of Lewiston, siblings Don, Nancy and Mary, children Steve (Rayanna), Bruce (Cyndi), Rick, Kristin (Bruce), Karen (Steve), Kay (Tony), Kathy (Denny), Karla (Doug) and Kimberly (Ron), stepchildren Becky Schluter and Jerry Hansen, 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Mount Hope Cemetery Association, c/o J. Dashiell, 21311 Arnold Road, Fairfield, WA 99012-9706.