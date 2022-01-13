Robert “Bob” Charles Hartman, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in his Clarkston home Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Bob was born Oct. 17, 1953, in Rochester, N.Y., to John and Josephine (Nicholas) Hartman, joining his older brother, Dennis. Following family tradition, Bob and Dennis shared their love for the Yankees and cooking. Bob had fond memories of growing up in New York, attending Catholic School, harsh winters, long train trips in the summer to visit family in Galveston and spending time at the family cottage at the Finger Lakes. Bob especially enjoyed gatherings with his mother’s large Sicilian family. He loved his aunts, uncles and cousins. He made frequent visits back home throughout the years and after his retirement.
Bob graduated from Edison Tech High School in Rochester, N.Y., in 1971. In 1973, he met and married his first wife, Sheila Jenkins (1973-79), and was joined by a son, Andrew, followed by a daughter, Faith. In 1978, Bob and his family moved to the Lewis-Clark Valley where he took a job with Potlatch Corporation, where he worked for nearly 35 years. Bob enjoyed taking Andy and Faith on summer days to explore the Snake River banks and swim in the river. Andy and Faith looked forward to having Bob’s homemade spaghetti sauce, a recipe Andy continues to make for his family.
Bob later met and married Lorie Long (1986-2007), and together were joined by a son, Jacob. Bob enjoyed leading Jacob’s Scout Troop No. 264 as well as being a band parent, chaperoning band trips to New York City and Disneyland. These were truly enjoyable experiences for both of them.
In later years, Bob looked forward to visits with his granddaughters, Kayli and Kody, and hearing about their latest endeavors.
Bob enjoyed adding to his many collections, reading history and science fiction, and his lifelong love of trains.
Bob is survived by his three children whom he loved dearly: son Andrew Hartman (Keri), of Wenatchee; daughter Faith (Gregg) Richards, of Wenatchee; and son Jacob Hartman, of Lewiston. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Kayli Hartman and Kody Richards, of Wenatchee. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins in New York and Texas.
Preceding him in death are parents John and Josephine Hartman, and brother Dennis Hartman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest peacefully, Dad, knowing that you are well loved and will be missed.
