Robert “Bob” Britt was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Leota Britt. He passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Bob attended school until 10th grade when he left to work on the railroad to help support the family. In 1945, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Jason located in Tsingtao, China. After the Navy, he was employed at Boeing in electronics for the B29 and XB52. He married Mildred Popenoe in 1948, and they later divorced. In 1952, he moved to Lewiston to start a career in music, performing at the local night spots. His love of music continued through his life around the “day jobs.”
Starting in 1958, he repaired televisions for Clark Communications. He appeared in the 1950s on the KLEW TV program “The Cowpoke Show” as the character High Pockets. In 1965, he moved to Bellingham, Wash., where he was the band leader at the Coconut Grove nightclub. In September of 1965, he married Ella Richmond. She preceded him in death in January 2000.
He later relocated to Walla Walla and worked at Morrison Supply selling farm implements, retiring in 1991. He continued his life of music playing at clubs or church on the weekends.
He moved back to Lewiston in 2006. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. Bob loved visiting new places and had traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Disneyland, San Francisco and British Columbia.
He was preceded in death by daughter Julie Hamilton. He is survived by his sweetheart, Barbara Andersen, and sons Timothy Richmond (Jeanie) and Michael Britt (Robin). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren in his loving blended families.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.