Richard John “Dick” Becker passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after spending the last of his precious days surrounded by his beloved family. Though no time would be enough, there is no doubt he is already joyfully fishing with Jesus. He was 77 years old.
Dick was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Elgin, Ill., as the youngest of five siblings. After growing up on the family farm, he moved west to write his own next chapters. Soon after, Dick married the love of his life, Diana Lynn Seifert, in Cary, Ill., October 1967. They began their life out west in North Bend, Wash., where he worked briefly in logging for Weyerhaeuser and then the railroad. While there, he studied, took the tests and earned a lineman apprenticeship at Seattle City Light, where he was especially proud of passing the math portion of the final tests and the lifetime friendships he developed. Upon completion, he was hired by Washington Water Power in Clarkston, where Dick and Diana raised their two children, Lisa and John. In 2007, Dick retired from Avista Utilities with a lot of stories and the title of “Utility Line Foreman” which he never quite grew out of. During his tenure, he was involved in a variety of IBEW union activities, including serving as IBEW Local 77 President, where he met some of his closest friends and “pole buddies.”
Dick lived a life of purpose, always teaching those around him and was slow to judge. His faith and family meant more to him than anything and often would turn away working overtime knowing that he could never make up the time spent with his family. Anything outdoors, especially fishing (seldom catching), was a passion of Dick’s. He quickly earned the nickname of “Was On” with his fishing buddies as he regularly claimed that the fish “was on” prior to him losing it. Fishing versus fun was an important lesson he loved to teach every generation, as there was a time for fun and that wasn’t while the poles were in the water for fishing.
After retirement, Dick and Diana took his dream trip to Alaska, which began their love for traveling with no time constraints. No matter where their travels took them, every trip they met new people who became life-long friends. There were no strangers in Dick’s world, and he will be remembered by his joyful smile and sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. He could brighten a room with his infectious laugh and had children across the globe convinced that he was Santa.
While being ornery was his favorite pastime, Dick blessed so many people with his spiritual gift of discernment. He never missed an opportunity to teach a lesson, demonstrate his “charm,” share his deep wisdom, serve as foreman on projects around the house in his later years, or remind his family how proud he was of each of them. Known and loved as Dad, Opa, best friend, and ice cream lover, there isn’t a person who crossed Dick who wasn’t touched somehow.
Dick is survived by his wife, Diana; his sister, Charlotte Schumaker; his children, Lisa (Math) Ubachs and John (Luisa) Becker; his grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Laughery, Jodi (William) Lee, Mathew (Grace) Ubachs, Maria Becker, Keeley Ubachs and Sofia Becker; and his first great-grandchild on the way. He was so loved by his entire family and many friends who considered him to be family as well.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Lottie; and brothers, Rudolf, Max and William.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the team at St. Joseph Medical Center’s Intensive and Progressive Care Units for their care and support during Dick’s final days.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. For those who cannot make it, the service will be livestreamed.
Sleep tight, Opa. Don’t let the bed bugs bite.