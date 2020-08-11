Richard Herman Uptmor, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at home of natural causes. He had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Richard “Dick” was born Aug. 13, 1935, to William “Bill” and Irene Ann Uptmor in Our Lady of Consultation hospital in Cottonwood. He lived with his family near Keuterville. He and his family attended the Keuterville Church, which was built in 1885. His elementary schooling was on Moughmer Point in a tiny one room schoolhouse, Pineview. He attended high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. He graduated in 1953. He had 22 classmates. In the fall of 1953, he extended his education in Los Angeles, excelling in diesel and automotive mechanics. He worked many part-time jobs helping to pay for his education.
After graduation, he returned to Cottonwood. For several years, he worked for George Crea, operating a bulldozer and doing mechanical work. He worked for Sound Construction Co., helping build the radar station for the United States military on Cottonwood Butte. He helped dig the trench for the Cottonwood Water Department up to the butte for city water.
In 1958, he was drafted into the United States Army. During his service time, he spent most of his career in Korea, which was not yet considered peace time. In 1960, he returned to Cottonwood and married Betty Jo Schaff. He was employed at Home Implements (now Hometown Auto) for approximately one year. He was then drafted back into the service during the Berlin-Cuban Crisis for another year of service as a specialist 4th class.
In 1962, he moved to Orland, Calif., for 30 years. He and his wife raised four children. During that time, he was employed as a full-time journeyman diesel mechanic and a part-time 18-wheeler truck driver, traveling throughout eight Western states and into Mexico. He soon ventured into his own successful business, Dick’s Diesel Repair, for more than 13 years and hired several employees. He continued his business for four more years at which time he spent three times in an alcoholic treatment center, accomplishing his way to recovery while working for a large farm in Orland, Calif., as a diesel mechanic for eight years. He also worked at Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in 1986-1987 for the oil industries.
In September, he would have celebrated 33 years of sobriety. He returned to Cottonwood in 1992. He was employed by Seubert Excavators Inc. for six years. He ventured into his own business again in 1998 and retired in 2001. He married MaryLou Stillman-Couch in 1996. They had previously dated in the late 1950s. He has four stepchildren.
Richard enjoyed watching the “Lawrence Welk Show,” but was a country-western music fan. This music was ignited during his recovery days seeing as many Western artists as he could in Reno.
He truly loved camping and riding ATVs. He and MaryLou spent five winters in Yuma, Ariz. They camped in many states and enjoyed camping at the Joe Wilson properties around Adam’s Camp.
He loved to talk with many friends and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, MaryLou Uptmor, of Cottonwood; his daughter, Laurie Uptmor, of Red Bluff, Calif.; his two sons, Jerry Uptmor, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Doug (Becca) Uptmor, of Campbell, Calif.; four grandchildren, Zoe and Zak Davin, and Audrey and Elliott Uptmor; four stepchildren, Rick, Mona, Adam, Sheri and their children and grandchildren; and his five sisters, Evelyn (Morgan) Durant, of Tuscon, Ariz., Marti Abrahamson, of Spokane, Judy (Steve) Kranz, of Boise, Marge Eisele, of Lewiston, and Dorean Nuxoll, of Lewiston. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, an uncle and an aunt.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Eileen Davin; his father, William “Bill” Uptmor; his mother, Irene Hatke Uptmor; brother Robert Uptmor; brothers-in-law Ernie Nuxoll, Bud Eisele and Jim Abrahamson; and sister-in-law Leone Uptmor.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery with military honors. There will be no gathering afterward because of the coronavirus.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.