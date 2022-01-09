Richard “Dick” Connolly of Lewiston died at home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in the arms of his wife and family. During an up and down year of battling lung cancer, he managed to maintain a positive “can do” attitude, ramping up his sly and dry sense of humor to a new level. His courage and strength never wavered … Not once. When asked to do anything, his usual reply would be, “sure,” or, “hell, yeah!”
Dick was born in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 31, 1945, and moved to Lewiston as a young boy with his mother, Wynne, stepfather, Roy Stelljes, and older brother, Bob. Soon after graduating from Lewiston High School in 1963, Dick enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Disappointment Station, Ilwaco, Wash., during his 4-year service, including a 6-month WESTPAC tour as a fireman on the United States Coast Guard Cutter Planetree. Upon returning to Lewiston, Dick went to work for Potlatch Corporation in 1968 as a crane operator in maintenance on the Pulp and Paper side, retiring in 2006.
Dick married Denise Siler on Jan. 30, 1971, his partner in life for all the good times and the bad times. Although Dick was very much a homebody, his other favorite places to be were in his motorhome anywhere on the Oregon coast, or up on the Lochsa River. His favorite adventure of all was a 50th birthday fishing trip to Kodiak, Alaska, with his best buddy and laughable sidekick, Bob Humphrey.
Dick had no time or patience for board games, cards or puzzles, but loved Jeopardy, and he was good at it. He always said that he knew a little about a lot of things … Just enough to get himself in trouble. But the truth is, he was always helping someone else in trouble. He could figure out a way to fix almost anything that was broken, whether it was a vehicle or an electric pencil sharpener. He would spend hours in his shop on his latest challenge until it was just right. He was immensely generous and took great joy in helping anyone who needed an assist.
Dick had been known to say his best friends had four legs. For all of his tough façade, he was a pushover for dogs in particular. Zuki, Murphy and Maddy lived the life of luxury in the Connolly house over the years and more recently, neighbor dogs Rusty and Remi. Dick’s nickname among some friends was Mr. Weatherman. It was a favorite pastime of his to watch the weather and the temperature several times a day, seldom missing the “Locals on 8” on the Weather Channel.
Survivors include his wife of almost 51 years, Denise; brother Robert Connolly (Mona Kay), of Springfield, Ohio; brother Kevin Stelljes, of Lewiston; sister Ramona Hansen, of Lewiston; brother-in-law Brian Siler (Jean) of Lewiston; and nieces and nephews, DiAnn, Shannon, B.J., Andrea, Danea, Erin and Kyle.
If you wish to make a donation in Dick’s memory, the family suggests Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, or any charitable organization of your choice. Dick requested no formal memorial service. However, in better weather the family will plan an informal celebration of life.