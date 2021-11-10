Richard “Dick” Southern, age 81, passed away because of COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Dick was born in Clarkston on Aug. 2, 1940, to Tom and Elna Southern. His family lived at Summit, Idaho, before moving to Gifford, which would become his hometown. He was the second of four children with an older sister, Hazel, and younger brothers, Tommy and Don.
After attending elementary school in Gifford, Dick graduated in 1958 from Culdesac High School. In 1962, Dick married Helen Doris Lenz in Craigmont. His first son, Alan, was born in 1963 and the family moved to Lenore, where Dick worked as a seed man. His second son, Gary, joined the family in 1965. After the passing of his father-in-law in 1968, the family moved to Craigmont, where Dick would take over the farm and ranch as well as live in the family ranch house for the next 53 years.
His third son, Ryan, was born in 1971. Dad was dedicated to the ranch and worked hard each and every day. His work ethic would carry all the way until the end of his life. He couldn’t sit still as there were always projects that needed to be taken care of.
Just after Christmas of 1978, Dick lost his beloved wife Doris to cancer. He rose to the challenge and raised his three boys while being a single father. He would also become a second father to many of his sons’ friends. Rough-and-tumble games of spoons on the family room floor were legendary.
Dick was dedicated to serving his community. He was a member of the Highland School Board. For many years he helped organize the annual Craigmont June Picnic. Just last year, he was truly humbled and honored to serve as Miss Ilo during the 100th anniversary reenacting the celebration joining the two pioneer towns of Ilo and Vollmer into Craigmont.
In the early ’80s, Dick would discover an old piece of blue china in an abandoned building on Angel Ridge located near Melrose, Idaho. This one plate would ignite 40 years of collecting and researching flow blue china. He became an expert on the history of the flow blue china manufactured by the Wheeling Pottery Company located in Wheeling, W. Va. He authored a book about the china produced by the plant, which was in operation from 1879-1908.
In 1986, Dick was one of 21 avid flow blue china collectors who met and founded the Flow Blue International Collectors Club. Today, the club has more than 800 members. He attended many club conventions and many times was a speaker presenting his research about flow blue china.
Dick was an active member of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society. One of his projects was researching the historical impact of Colonel William Craig. He loved dressing up as “The Colonel” and traveling to schools and civic groups to reenact his historical character. His effort and dedication in preserving local history was rewarded in 2011 when he was presented with an Esto Perpetua Award, the most prestigious recognition given by the Idaho Historical Society.
After retiring from farming, Dick found time to travel. Some of his most memorable trips were to Cabo San Lucas, Ireland and Amsterdam. He would also travel with his family as they shared summer trips throughout the United States.
In 2004, his one and only grandchild, Sydney, was born. Dick was so very proud of his granddaughter and enjoyed sharing the family history with her. Dick made Christmas a special time at the ranch and made sure to feed his family well. The Southern family pasta salad, Knox blocks and his legendary huckleberry cream pie became traditional foods each holiday season.
One of Dick’s final projects was authoring a book on the history of his hometown of Gifford.
Dick is survived by his sons, Alan and Cathy Southern in Blackfoot, Idaho; Gary and Tiffany Southern in Meridian, Idaho; Ryan Southern in Craigmont; granddaughter Sydney in Meridian; brother Don and Donna, in Gifford; and sister, Hazel Swain in Howell, Mich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents Tom and Elna; and brother, Tom.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 Eighth St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Craigmont Cemetery followed by a 4 p.m. light luncheon and refreshments to celebrate Dick’s Life at the Craigmont Community Center next to the City Park in Craigmont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Io-Volmer Historical Society on his behalf. The mailing address for the historical society is P.O. Box 61 Craigmont, ID 83523.